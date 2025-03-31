HERbernation Conference on Rise, Renew ,Reignite held in Lagos

L-r …Ruth Ebe-Emordi; Efe Obiomah; Principal Consultant of Plexus, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh ; Ogechi Eleojo; Elizabeth Kings-Wali; all speakers , during HERbernation , Conference on ’Rise, Renew , Reignite. held at BWC hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on 28/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R… Ruth Ebe-Emordi; Efe Obiomah; Moderator , Queenette Kanu; Ogechi Eleojo and Elizabeth Kings-Wali.

L-R …Ruth Ebe-Emordi; Ogechi Eleojo; Elizabeth Kings-Wali; all Speakers.

L-R.Efe Obiomah, Ruth Ebe-Emordi, Ogechi Eleojo, all Speakers. HERbernation is an answer to burnt-out professionals dealing with workplace discrimination and exhaustion.

Entrepreneurs are trying to break barriers in male-dominated industries.

Mothers and caregivers who give everything to others but never have time for themselves.

Young women are struggling with self-doubt, body image issues and the pressures of social media.

Survivors of trauma who need a safe space to heal without judgment. Women face unique struggles, yet they are constantly told to be strong, endure and keep pushing forward. Held in Lagos on 28/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2