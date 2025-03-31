April 1, 2025
HERbernation Conference on Rise, Renew ,Reignite held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo

L-r …Ruth Ebe-Emordi;  Efe Obiomah;  Principal Consultant of  Plexus,   Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh ; Ogechi Eleojo; Elizabeth Kings-Wali; all speakers , during HERbernation  , Conference on ’Rise, Renew , Reignite. held at BWC hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on 28/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R…  Ruth Ebe-Emordi;  Efe Obiomah;    Moderator , Queenette Kanu; Ogechi Eleojo and  Elizabeth Kings-Wali.

L-R …Ruth Ebe-Emordi; Ogechi Eleojo; Elizabeth Kings-Wali; all Speakers.

  • L-R.Efe Obiomah, Ruth Ebe-Emordi, Ogechi Eleojo, all Speakers. HERbernation is an answer to burnt-out professionals dealing with workplace discrimination and exhaustion.

Entrepreneurs are trying to break barriers in male-dominated industries.

  • Mothers and caregivers who give everything to others but never have time for themselves.
  • Young women are struggling with self-doubt, body image issues and the pressures of social media.
  • Survivors of trauma who need a safe space to heal without judgment. Women face unique struggles, yet they are constantly told to be strong, endure and keep pushing forward. Held in Lagos on 28/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

