Eid-el-Fitri: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Soludo, Abiodun, Zulum, Nwifuru, others urge Nigerians to uphold virtues of Ramadan

.Advocate continued gratitude, love, unity

.Maintain spirit of togetherness – NNPP chieftain

.As LASTMA deploys 3,500 officials, warns against reckless driving

.Celebrate in dirt-free environment- LAWMA

.As IGP calls for sustained peace and unity

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos, JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan, JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki , PAMELA EBOH, Awka ,JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja, AHMED MARI, Maiduguri, AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja and CYRIL MBAH, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has called on Muslims and all Nigerians to carry forward the values of kindness, charity, and selflessness embraced during Ramadan.

He urged the Muslim ummah not to abandon the virtues of compassion and community service as the fasting period concludes.

Speaking on Sunday at the Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja, Tinubu emphasized the importance of sustaining the spirit of Ramadan beyond the holy month.

“We give thanks to Almighty Allah. We saw the beginning of Ramadan.

“We started together, and ended together in good health and happiness,” he said.

The President urged Nigerians to remain committed to the teachings of the holy month, saying: “We said prayers for our country, for all our people; we should continue the good deeds as taught by the holy month of Ramadan—care for the vulnerable, the orphans, and the less privileged.

“Everything that we have observed, we should not revert to the path that is not acceptable with the teachings of this month. That’s what I pray for.”

Underscoring the need for collective responsibility in fostering peace and national progress, Tinubu called on citizens to uphold the values of tolerance, empathy, and selflessness.

At the National Eid Prayer Ground along Airport Road, the President joined fellow worshippers in observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan.

He arrived just before 9am and was received by top government officials, religious leaders, and dignitaries.

Among those present were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Later on Sunday, Tinubu will, for the first time since assuming office, host guests at the State House for an Eid-el-Fitr luncheon.

Also, The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has extended heartfelt prayers to Nigerian Muslims, urging them to let the love and spirit of Ramadan guide their lives.

This message was conveyed by the Peter Obi Media Outreach Spokesman, Mr Ibrahim Umar, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Obi, in his message, said, “I sincerely join the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 2025, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“It is our earnest prayer that Almighty Allah will accept our prayers, fasting, and supplications now and always.

“It was indeed very fulfilling for me to break the Ramadan fast with different Muslim communities across the nation.

“Sharing our blessings and joys with one another is not just an act of Ramadan, but should be part of our everyday lives.”

Obi prayed that the blessings and lessons of Ramadan would remain with all Nigerians, expressing hope that “love will live in our hearts, peace and unity will flourish in our nation.”

He also prayed that “security of lives and property will once again be celebrated within our borders, and that our nation will experience growth and development.”

“Once again, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for completing Ramadan.

However, The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has conveyed warm congratulations to the Muslim faithful in Anambra State and across Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of Eid el-Fitr, marking the culmination of the sacred month of Ramadan.

Soludo in a deeply reflective goodwill message signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime praised the Muslim community for its untiring dedication to the values of sacrifice, compassion, and spiritual renewal demonstrated during Ramadan.

He said, “The discipline, resilience, and profound faith exhibited by our Muslim brothers and sisters throughout this holy month inspire us all.

“Ramadan is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of self-reflection, charity, and communal solidarity, principles that resonate universally.”

The Governor Soludo also emphasized the timeliness of Eid el-Fitr’s message of unity, urging Nigerians to embrace the occasion as an opportunity to strengthen bonds of mutual respect and understanding, saying, “As we celebrate this joyous day, let us recommit to fostering harmony across all lines of faith, ethnicity, and creed.

“In Anambra and beyond, we are one people, united by our shared aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Nigeria.”

While highlighting the alignment of Eid’s lessons with his administration’s vision for Anambra State, anchored on justice, equity, and collective progress, Soludo reiterated his commitment to policies that promote social cohesion, economic empowerment, and dialogue as cornerstones of sustainable development.

He further wished the Muslim community a joyous and blessed Eid al-Fitr celebration, praying that the blessings of this season fill every home with joy, gratitude, and renewed hope, urging everyone to carry forward the spirit of Ramadan to build a nation where every citizen thrives in dignity.

Similarly, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated Muslim faithful on the conclusion of this year’s Ramadan, saying that the period has enriched the country spiritually.

Abiodun, who commended Muslim faithful for committing the country into the hands of Almighty Allah (SWT) in prayers and supplications while undertaking acts of charity during the period, stated that the benefits to the country have been massive.

In particular, the Governor commended Muslim faithful in Ogun State for their unwavering support of his administration and commitment to the growth and development of Ogun State, saying that he would never take such support for granted.

The Governor, who acknowledged the challenges posed to Muslim faithful and other Nigerians by the economy and the security situation in the country, expressed hope that there would be positive changes with their prayers and renewed commitment to national development on the part of the political leadership.

He added: “On behalf of myself and the Government of Ogun State, I celebrate all our Muslim brothers and sisters on this great day of Eid-il-Fitr.

“I acknowledge the fact that your prayers and charitable giving (Sadaqah) in the past month have been made against the backdrop of various national challenges, and with your continued support, I believe that these challenges will be surmounted. There is no doubt that we shall witness the divine dividends of your prayers going forward.

“Eid-il-Fitr offers us an opportunity to renew our bond of love with one another as a community, state, and country.

“As a government, we remain committed to creating a society that all citizens will be proud of, and I am extremely grateful that I can count on your support, wise counsel, and contributions going forward.”

On his part, Ebonyi State Governor, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has called on all Muslims to leverage the Eid-El-Fitr season and pray for peace, unity and positive actualisation of the on-going socioeconomic reforms in the country .

In his message to the Muslim Ummah on the sacred event, the Governor reminded them to note the significance of Ramadam describing it as a time of gratitude, love, and unity.

“It reminds us of the values of patience, compassion, and generosity that Islam teaches.

“As we mark this joyous day, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, tolerance, and mutual respect”.

As we celebrate, I encourage everyone to extend kindness to the less privileged, promote social cohesion, and uphold the principles of justice and fairness”.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to carrying everybody along in the scheme of things irrespective of tribes and commended Muslims in the State for their peaceful disposition and contributions to the development of the State.

In another development, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has acknowledged the resilience, tenacity of purpose and strength of women as contributory factors for building a strong nation.

In his Mothering Sunday message, the Governor remarked: “On this special occasion of Mothering Sunday, I send my warmest greetings to all the wonderful mothers of Ebonyi State and beyond”.

Governor Nwifuru noted that women are truly deserving of celebration because they are the pillars of our families, the nurturers of our society, and the guiding compass in the human ecosystems.

According to the Governor , “Mothers are the foundation of love, care, and strength, and their sacrifices shape, not only the future of our children but our great state”

He continued “Your resilience, dedication, strength of character and support has at all times continued to inspire us all”.

While pledging gender-sensitive governance, the governor assured policy trajectories of government will ensure gender mainstreaming.

“As a government, we remain committed to policies that uplift and empower women, ensuring that every mother has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our shared progress”.

The Governor applauded his wife, Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru for championing the course of women and galvanizing them to contribute to the development of the State.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Muslim faithful, particularly the Muslim Ummah in Lagos, as they join the rest of the world to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan fasting and prayers.

He urged Muslims to uphold the lessons of Ramadan and to continuously show love, compassion and care to the people, particularly the needy and downtrodden in the society.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, wished the Muslim Ummah more of Ramadan festivities in good health and prosperity.

He appealed to Muslim faithful to continue to offer prayers for continued peace, growth, development and stability in Lagos and Nigeria.

The Governor urged Muslims in Lagos State and across Nigeria to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence. He implored them not to depart from the lessons learnt during the holy month, especially on perseverance, tolerance and being of good behaviour to one another.

He said: “Today, I join millions of people around the world to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria a happy Eid-el-Fitri. Today’s celebration is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 29 days of fasting, prayers, and other religious acts.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah according to the Quranic injunctions.

“I want to admonish all of us that we shouldn’t allow all the prayers and fasting during the Holy Month to go to waste. Let us continue to imbibe and show that something important has passed through us and let it reflect in our words, our lives and our relationship with fellow human beings.

“We should not limit the goodness of our deeds to the Ramadan period alone; we must make the lessons and acts our way of life. We should continue to take care of the people around us, particularly the needy and downtrodden.”

Also, South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has felicitated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid- el- fitr which falls on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Eid-el-fitr is a time of joy, reflection, and togetherness, marking the end of Ramadan.

Ajadi in a statement made available to Journalists on the occasion of Eid- el- fitr on Sunday congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, urging them to continue with the spirit of togetherness and sacrifices.

He called on political leaders both at the States and at the Federal level to use the occasion of this time of joy to have a rethink and be selfless.

Ajadi said this period in the history of the country called for soberness as according to him, millions of citizens are living in hardship.

He said the leaders should please have the interest of the masses at heart and must always be good servants to the people who elected them.

Ajadi in the statement said ” I rejoice with all Muslims on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan. I wish to remind us that Eid-el-Fitr is more than just a festival . It’s a reminder of Allah’s boundless mercy and the power of love that brings families together.

“Let us continue in the spirit of sacrifices as we have done during the Ramadan. Sacrifice is the essence of peaceful living. We need to be modest in our celebration and accommodate others that are less privileged in our celebration.

“To our political leaders, the lessons of Ramadan should guide them in ensuring that they display selflessness. They should strive hard to promote programmes and policies that will enhance the living of the masses.

“We all should use the occasion of Eid- el- fitr to pray for our leaders for God to guide them aright. Eid Mubarak! May Allah’s infinite blessings fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and love.”

Meanwhile, as part of measures to ensure road safety during the celebration of Eid-el-fitr, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has urged drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations, noting passengers should exercise their rights by cautioning drivers who engage in reckless speeding.

The agency disclosed that over 3,500 LASTMA officials will be strategically deployed across the state to ensure free flow of traffic and recovery of vehicles to facilitate swift intervention in cases of road obstructions, breakdowns, or emergencies.

These were contained in a release signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

The release stated, “In celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) extends heartfelt felicitations to Muslims across Lagos State as they join their counterparts globally in observing this momentous occasion.”

According to Taofiq, the General Manager of LASTMA, “Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki over the weekend enjoins all Muslim faithful to embody and uphold the virtues of kindness, compassion, tolerance, peace, self-discipline, sacrifice, and harmonious coexistence, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).”

The agency noted, “In a concerted effort to enhance road safety during the festivities, LASTMA has intensified its public enlightenment campaigns across motor parks and garages. These initiatives are aimed at sensitizing drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations while educating passengers on their rights, including the necessity of cautioning drivers who engage in reckless speeding or attempt to drive against the designated traffic flow (‘One-way’).

“The General Manager particularly warns against common traffic infractions such as excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, lane violations, road obstructions, disregard for traffic signals, overloading, and driving against traffic.”

It added, “Furthermore, LASTMA has established two additional Zonal Offices in Lekki and Sangotedo to bolster traffic monitoring and ensure strict compliance with road safety regulations in these high-traffic areas.

“To effectively manage vehicular movement before, during, and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, over 3,500 LASTMA officials will be strategically deployed across the state. Additionally, patrol and recovery vehicles will be stationed at critical points to facilitate swift intervention in cases of road obstructions, breakdowns, or emergencies.

“The Agency remains resolute in its zero-tolerance stance against all forms of traffic violations resulting from negligence, which may impede the free flow of traffic across the state.

Motorists and members of the public are encouraged to report any road obstructions, gridlocks, accidents, or other emergencies requiring urgent LASTMA intervention via the Agency’s toll-free hotline: 080000527862 or through its official social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has called on residents to properly bag and dispose of their waste, through their PSP operators, during and after the Eid-ek-fitr celebration.

In a release signed by Kadiri Folashade, Director, Public Affairs of the agency on Saturday, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed that the Authority had put adequate measures in place to ensure that the celebration was observed in a dirt-free environment.

He said, “As we mark this year’s Eid-El-Fitri, it is important that we do so in an environment-friendly manner. For this reason, we have put adequate measures in place to ensure that cleanliness is maintained across the metropolis during and after this period”.

He noted LAWMA’s resolve to tackle all forms of improper waste disposal in the state, which had led to environmental degradation, appealing to residents to patronise only assigned PSP operators and shun garbage cart pushers, whose activities undermine the agency’s efforts.

Gbadegesin said that PSPs would be working all through the celebration, irrespective of their assigned days, adding that trash bags would be distributed via the waste collectors, to enable residents bag their refuse properly.

He urged the populace to desist from dumping waste indiscriminately on road medians, canals, uncompleted buildings, and other unauthorised locations, assuring that LAWMA would be providing backup services for PSP operators in areas with service gaps.

“I want to implore residents to shun the act of improper waste disposal at unauthorised locations such as road medians, canals and uncompleted buildings. We want to assure Lagosians that we will be providing backup services in places where they are needed, to ensure proper sanitation in every part of the city”, he stated.

The LAWMA boss appealed to motorists to drive with caution to protect the lives of sanitation workers, who would be active on major roads across the state, during the festive period.

While wishing residents happy celebrations, he advised them to call the agency’s toll-free numbers: 080000LAWMA (08000052962), 07080601020 or 617, for waste management-related issues and inquiries.

Also the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun extends warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah across the country on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Spokesman ACP Muyiwa Adejobi on Sunday in Abuja

The IGP he said acknowledges the spiritual significance of this period, urging all Nigerians to sustain the virtues of self-discipline, tolerance, and compassion fostered during Ramadan to promote peaceful coexistence and national unity. The IGP has also directed heightened security deployments across the country to ensure a peaceful celebration.

In a bid to ensure a safe celebration, Commissioners of Police (CPs), Tactical Commanders, and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been instructed to strengthen security at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centers, and other public spaces. Additionally, officers have been tasked with conducting intelligence-led patrols, surveillance operations, and strategic stop-and-search duties to forestall any security threats during the festive period.

While urging Nigerians to remain law-abiding and celebrate in an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood, the IGP calls on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest security agency.

The IGP wishes all Muslim faithful a joyous and peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration, encouraging them to use this period to reflect on the values of patience, kindness, and national cohesion.

He also reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to upholding public safety, fostering unity, and maintaining law and order across the nation.

Meanwhile, The minister of works, Engr. David Umahi has extended Eld-El-Fitr greetings and profound felicitations to the entire Muslim faithfull all over the world on the auspicious moment of their celebration of Eld-El-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

He described the holy month of Ramadan as an extra-ordinary devotion to God through increased worship to Allah, fasting, self-discipline, charity, generosity and sacrifice.

Umahi said: “It is indeed memorable as it is a time to share the joy of brotherliness; a time to reaffirm the faith and commitment of the Muslim Ummah to the ideals of Islam and celebrate the manifestations of the virtues of kindness,forgiveness and compassion which are the core principles of Ramadan.

“As you celebrate this canonical festival of Islam, I wish you all a joyous Eid fill with love, grace, and humanity.

“May this festival renew your faith in God and commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of our nation, Nigeria.

“Once more, congratulations on your Eld-El-Fitr and please accept always the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works”.

Also, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has sent warm congratulations to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr. Ganduje rejoices with Muslims for the spiritual renewal and discipline attained during the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

He urged the faithful to uphold the virtues of piety, selflessness, and compassion that Ramadan represents, while also extending love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged in society.

In a statement signed by Edwin Olofu, Chief Press Secretary, the APC National Chairman said: “As Nigeria continues on its path of growth and development, Muslims and all citizens should remain steadfast in promoting unity, peace, and national progress.

He emphasized that the lessons of Ramadan such as patience, sacrifice, and perseverance, are essential in fostering harmony and strengthening the nation’s democratic institutions.

The two term former Kano State governor urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Timubu to succeed in his effort to take the country from economic doldrums and bring to an end the lingering security challenges, assuring that Nigerians will not regret voting for President Tinubu after his first tenure.

Dr. Ganduje also commended Nigerians for their unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and assured them of the APC-led government’s commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of all citizens.

The APC National Chairman extended his heartfelt felicitations and prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) accepts the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim Ummah and grant them abundant blessings in this season of celebration.

Benue indigenes in Abuja commend Wike for transforming FCT with visible projects.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Benue indigenes resident in Abuja have described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike as a focused leader who keeps promises and deserves the name Mr. Project, the popular nickname conferred on him in Rivers State when he was the governor.

The Traditional Ruler of the Tiv Community in Kuje, HRH Ter Geoffrey Adzenda Begha, said that the rapid transformation of the capital city and its satellite towns under Barr. Wike will stand as a testament that government can work when the right people are in place.

He stated that the development strides in the territory has never been witnessed before pointing out that future ministers will have no excuse not to work even though it will be difficult for them to measure up to the current FCT minister in terns of providing infrastructure.

The entire territory, he said, has witnessed the presence of government for the first time through road construction, provision of electricity, street lights and pipe borne water among other projects either completed or ongoing.

Ter Begha made these remarks during an interview at his palace in Kuje soon after the coronation of a journalist, Chief Donald Telumun Iorchir of Abuja-based Blueprint Newspaper as the Ortar (Leader) of the Tiv Community in Chukuku, Kuje Area Council last weekend.

The Tiv community leader insisted that unlike former ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike has so far lived up to the promises he made soon after resuming as minister by showing unusual determination to excel with numerous people-oriented programmes and projects spread across the six area councils of Abuja.

The monarch appealed to the residents of the territory to give maximum cooperation to the government and security agencies to help reduce the crime rate and effectively tackle criminals making life unbearable in the territory.

Chief Donald Terlunun, the newly installed Chukuku Tiv community leader, promised to serve and unite the people and seek peaceful coexistence between the host community and the Tiv people.

He thanked the Tiv traditional council for approving his nomination and while pledging loyalty to the council, Chief Iorchir promised to defend the customs, traditions and cultures of the Tiv people as a worthy traditional ruler as prescribed and recommended by the bylaws guiding the traditional institution.

