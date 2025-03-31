Edo killing: Ohanaeze distances Ndigbo from dastard act, calls for thorough investigation

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the gruesome murder of some Northern Nigerians in Uromi Edo State, noting that the perpetrators of the dastardly act must be brought to justice.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr Ezechi Chukwu, the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The statement stated, “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under the leadership of Senator John Azuta Mbata has been drawn to the sad news of the Thursday, 27th March 2027 gruesome murder of some Northern Nigerians in Uromi Edo State.

“The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation not only strongly denounces such a dastardly act in all ramifications, it also urges the law enforcement agencies to embark on a thorough investigation and manhunt, to enable them fish out the perpetrators of this callous and unwarranted act and squarely enforce their sanction before the law; irrespective of their ethnic nationality, social status, religion or political affiliations.

The body condemned some sections of the society, accusing Igbos in Edo State as being the masterminds of the heinous massacre.

It noted, “Meanwhile, the umbrella Igbo body deplores strongly, a situation making rounds in the social media whereby some prejudiced anti-Igbo elements, especially from the northern part of the country, are accusing Igbos in Edo State as the masterminds of this heinous massacre.

“It is so unfortunate and regrettable that often, some wilfully disposed self-inflicted mischievous fellows would always prefer to lay accusing fingers on Ndigbo at the slightest provocation, even when all indices to same point to the contrary.

“A rational mind here will wonder how Igbos could have had such an organised criminal group in far away Edo State, outside their land, to enhance the perpetration of such a monstrous bloodbath of that magnitude.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo therefore admonishes those treacherous fellows who are baselessly accusing Ndigbo in Edo of the killings, to desist from such combustible incitements which are antithetical to our national unity and social conviviality as a people. We, however implore our people all over Nigeria to continue to be peaceful, go about their businesses with tranquility and be law-abiding at all times.

“Finally, we deeply sympathise with the families of the deceased and pray for the repose of their souls in eternity, while earnestly soliciting justice over their painful death.”

