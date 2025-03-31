2025 Gov election: Nwosu, Muoghalu scale through LP screening

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) over the weekend screened and confirmed two governorship aspirants of the party in Anambra State, Sir John Nwosu and Chief George Muoghalu for the party’s primaries fixed for April 5, 2025.

This was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Ozodinobi, who served as the chairman of the screening committee, hailed the two aspirants for being true party members and also commended them for their track records and loyalty to the leadership of the party.

He assured them of the party’s non partisan approach towards its selection process and its commitment in ensuring that the best aspirants emerge.

“We will work according to the laid down rules and we want to assure you of the highest level of transparency throughout the process of selection.

“We will work to ensure that we approach the election as a united house, without rancour. It is going to be a brotherly context where everyone in the party will join our flag-bearer in the onerous task of campaigning and winning the November governorship election for the salvation of Anambra State”, he stated.

Sir John Nwosu is an IT expert and a global business entrepreneur. He was also a Director at the 2023 ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council, while Chief Muoghalu, a politician, administrator and business executive was the first National Secretary of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Managing Director of NIWA amongst others. Similarly,

In his reaction, Nwosu said, “I am deeply gratified and highly elated to have been successfully screened and confirmed for the Labour Party primaries slated for Saturday, 5th April, 2025.

The Screening Committee, led by its chairman and the Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon George Ozodinob, has since submitted the result to the leadership of the party.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2