Zulum consoles deputy, Umar Kadafur over death of elder brother Mai Aliyu Kadafur

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has extended heartfelt condolences to his deputy, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur, over the death of his elder brother, the Kadafur of Biu, Mai Aliyu Usman Kadafur, also known as Ya Mai.

Zulum also commiserated with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, the Council, and the entire people of Biu Emirate over the great loss.

Governor Zulum, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media described the death of the elder statesman as a huge loss not only to the Biu Emirate but to the entire state and region.

The governor, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj, described the late Kadafur as a bridge builder and peace advocate who immensely contributed to maintaining harmonious relationships between different segments of society.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and indeed, to Him we shall return. This is a great loss not only to the Biu Emirate but to the entire state. My heartfelt condolences to the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur, the Emir of Biu, and the entire people of the emirate over this huge loss.”, Zulum said.

He said that Ya Mai lived a simple and selfless life worthy of emulation, adding that he would personally miss his invaluable advice and guidance.

Zulum prayed for the repose of his soul and for the family to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mai Aliyu Usman Kadafur died on Friday at the age of 67 after a brief illness and has since been buried in Biu town in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

The funeral prayer was attended by prominent personalities, including the Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; Secretary to the Borno State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijjani; Head of Service, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Ghuluze; the Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II; members of the State Executive Council; local government chairmen; politicians; traditional title holders; and elders of the emirate and beyond.

The deceased is survived by a wife, children, brothers, and sisters.

