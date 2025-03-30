Zigma, CEO, Funmi Ogbue emerges “Outstanding Woman in Energy” at  WiME Award

Chief Executive Officer and founder of Zigma, Funmi Ogbue has been named “Outstanding Woman in Energy (Local Content)” at the 4th edition of the Women in Maritime & Energy Awards “

The award signifies for me an indication that all the sleepless nights and taking the long road to gender development and advocacy we have done with @wie_network and efforts to take my companies @zigma_ng to greater height, positioning it as a leading integrated oil and gas company and @jakerileylimited constantly looking for opportunities to support the transformation of public sector entities and train professionals for career growth and better productivity.

The award ceremony held Friday, 28th of March, 2024 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, where I was represented by my brilliant son @tobe_tmo brought together distinguished guests to celebrate the outstanding achievement of Women in Maritime & Energy sectors, that have been making meaningful impact in their industries and society as a whole. In a letter that convene the award Tunbosun Afolayan, Executive Director, Women in Maritime and Energy [WiME] Awards noted some of my more public accomplishments

According to the him ‘’Your commitment to building an outstanding community within the Women in Energy Network (WEIN) and fostering inclusive initiatives in the energy sector is applauded and recognised.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award, which comes at a pivotal moment for me as I navigate this phase . It is a powerful affirmation of the work we have done and a reminder of the responsibility we carry to do even more.

“I am very appreciative of this award, and for us, this is our call to action to do even more.

The WIME Awards remains a foremost and leading platform to continue to enhance equality, accelerate diversity and promote inclusion in the Maritime and Energy industries in Nigeria and across Africa. @wime.africa thank you so much for the honour