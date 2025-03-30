28.9 C
Lagos
March 30, 2025
Trending now

Zigma, CEO, Funmi Ogbue emerges “Outstanding Woman in Energy” at  WiME Award

Lagosians Hail Dangote over Impact of National Food Relief Programme

Soludo’s miracles of performance, an exemplar of governance that works – Christian…

Tinubu appreciates Nigerians for birthday well wishes, reveals he nearly quit 2023…

PAP Boss, Otuaro, Hails President Tinubu at 73

NNPC-SNEPCo Junior Tennis Champion Mofifoluwa Atilola is Nigeria’s 4th highest U-14 Tennis…

News Central Wins Big at the Independent Awards 2025

House of Representatives condemns gruesome killing of travellers in Edo State, demands…

FG is working with Turkish Authorities for the safe return of intercepted…

Zulum consoles deputy, Umar Kadafur over death of elder brother Mai Aliyu…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Zigma, CEO, Funmi Ogbue emerges “Outstanding Woman in Energy” at  WiME Award

by Editor0134

Chief Executive Officer and founder of Zigma, Funmi Ogbue has been named “Outstanding Woman in Energy (Local Content)” at the 4th edition of the Women in Maritime & Energy Awards “

 

The award signifies for me an indication that all the sleepless nights and taking the long road to gender development and advocacy we have done with @wie_network and efforts to take my companies @zigma_ng to greater height, positioning it as a leading integrated oil and gas company and @jakerileylimited constantly looking for opportunities to support the transformation of public sector entities and train professionals for career growth and better productivity.

 

The award ceremony held  Friday, 28th of March, 2024 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos,  where I was represented by my brilliant son @tobe_tmo  brought together distinguished guests to celebrate the outstanding achievement  of Women in Maritime & Energy sectors, that have been making meaningful impact in their industries and society as a whole. In a letter that convene the award Tunbosun Afolayan, Executive Director, Women in Maritime and Energy [WiME] Awards noted some of my more public accomplishments

 

According to the  him ‘’Your commitment to building an outstanding community within the Women in Energy Network (WEIN) and fostering inclusive initiatives in the energy sector is applauded and recognised.

 

“I am  deeply honored to receive this award, which comes at a pivotal moment for me as I navigate this phase . It is a powerful affirmation of the work we have done and a reminder of the responsibility we carry to do even more.

 

“I am very appreciative of this award, and for us, this is our call to action to do even more.

 

The WIME Awards remains a foremost and leading platform to continue to enhance equality, accelerate diversity and promote inclusion in the Maritime and Energy industries in Nigeria and across Africa.  @wime.africa thank you so much for the honour

Related posts

Umuseti Community Reaffirms Ownership of Land Purchased by Axxela, Dismisses Claims by Emu Ebendo

Editor

NCDMB commends Heritage Energy, pledges support for OML 30 project

Peter Anayo

NCDMB seeks industry-wide support for FDIs, NOGOF, others, to increase crude output, energy security

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO