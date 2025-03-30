27.4 C
Lagos
March 30, 2025
Trending now

Olayomi Adams: Bridging gap between technology , user experience in Nigeria

JAMB urges Direct Entry candidates to upload results for 2024 admission

Lagos records 10 confirmed diphtheria cases in 3 months –Commissioner

Anambra safe for residents, visitors, tourists — Soludo

Arise News Channels names Shade Okoya among 65 Nigerian outstanding female leaders

We removed FCT from the treasury single account to speed up development…

Tinubu Appoints Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Chairman Of National Health Insurance Authority

Only a united, peaceful nation can witness devt – Oborevwori

Funeral Mass for late   Mrs. Margaret Olabisi Agbaje@92, Mother of Jimi, Segun Agbaje…

Governors, Federalism, and Constitutional Tension

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Tinubu Appoints Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Chairman Of National Health Insurance Authority

by Editor093

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as Chairman of the National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The appointment of the former Kwara Central Senator will be for an initial term of four years.

The appointment took effect on March 11, 2025.

Dr Oloriegbe represented Kwara Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate of the National Assembly.

He holds a Master’s in Coaching and Consultation from the University of Oxford, UK, and HEC, Paris, and a Bachelor’s of Medicine and Surgery from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He is a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Nigeria Veneral Disease Association, Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria, International Aids Society (IAS), and the Africa Health Leadership and Management Network.

Oloriegbe served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023 and the Chairman of the Joint National Assembly

Related posts

Court orders EFCC lawyer to confirm alleged fictitious report in Ali Bello’s trial

Editor

Ogun to leverage technology for water supply to residents

Bisiriyu Olaoye

10 dead, 7 rescued in Ibadan building collapse

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO