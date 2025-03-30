Strategic Communication Student Body congratulates Offa Poly Rector over NIPOGA

As Federal Polytechnic Offa (Fedpoffa) in Kwara State is set to host the 22nd Nigeria Polytechnic Games Association (NIPOGA) national sporting event starting from the first week of April, the representative-body of the National Association of Strategic Communication and Media Students (NASCOMS) of the Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies (SCMS) in the Institution has congratulated the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Kadiri Kamoru, the Dean of School of Communication and Media Studies, Dr. David Oloyede, and the Head of the Department, Dr. Jimoh Olorede, on the hosting rights bestowed on the Polytechnic.

The NASCOMS Body in a congratulatory statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Mercy Jayeola, and signed by both the Leader, Isaac Komolafe and the Scribe, Tominwa Oloyede said: “hosting over 50 participating higher institutions across the nation shows the upcoming sporting event is an epoch that would further showcase Dr. Kadiri’s exploits as well as his administration’s milestone since his assumption of office as Rector of the Polytechnic.

“Truly, Fedpoffa is the fastest-growing Polytechnic in Nigeria given the institution’s milestones in the last 33 years of its establishment.”

The statement commended Dr. Kadiri Kamoru-led administration, especially on what it referred to as “applaudable high level of preparedness and readiness” for the games.

“It further stated: “The epoch-making event would afford students from over 50 participating Polytechnics opportunity to explore, deploy and display their talents.

“We extend our commendation to all the stakeholders in Nigerian Polytechnics, as NIPOGA games are designed to promote unity, friendship, and healthy competition among polytechnic students, while also providing a platform for the discovery of new talents and the development of sports in Nigeria.

“As this special event features a range of exciting sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, athletics, and more, we pray for a hitch-free sporting outing with resounding success as participants compete for medals and trophies, with the expected emergence of ‘NIPOGA Champion’ as the overall Winner.”