Soludo’s miracles of performance, an exemplar of governance that works – Christian Aburime

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has continued to stand out and attract nonpartisan accolades as an innovative leader delivering tangible results with his administration’s ongoing infrastructural transformation of all sectors of the state’s economy.

According to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor’s performance offers a compelling blueprint for governance that prioritises progress over politics, and as put forward by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, Soludo’s “miracles and miracles of performance,” in his road infrastructure and development initiatives are providing ‘lessons’ for national development.

At the launch of the 17.5km dual carriageway access road to the Second Niger Bridge, a project critical to unlocking the bridge’s full economic potential, Governor Soludo, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, reiterated the necessity of federal-state collaboration, a principle he has practiced by investing over N150 Billion of the state’s resources into federal roads.

This proactive approach, according to Aburime, has accelerated progress on 18 federal road projects in Anambra, including the strategic dualisation of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, which was applauded by Engr. Umahi, a key ally of President Tinubu and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, coupled with the governor’s feats in security, education, healthcare, and fiscal responsibility.

He added that The “Udo Ga-Achi” (Peace will reign) initiative, which has restored stability to Anambra, demonstrates Governor Soludo’s innovative approach to combating insecurity. “His administration’s fiscal prudence, reflected in the construction of a new Government House, Solution Fun City, Ekwulobia flyover, and other signature projects, without burdening the state with debt, further underscores his commitment to sustainable development”.

Adding that “In an era of divisive partisanship, Governor Soludo’s ability to also forge strategic partnerships across party lines is remarkable. As Umahi further noted, Soludo’s All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and President Tinubu’s APC share progressive ideals, enabling collaborative governance that transcends political rivalry”.

Aburime further reference Umahi’s statement where the minister stated that the synergy between Soludo and the federal government is not only significant but highly commendable, as it proves that Governor Soludo prioritises development over dogma or petty politics, a rarity in Nigerian political space.

He stated that without a doubt, the resounding endorsements from federal leaders, organisations, religious leaders, and local stakeholders alike signals a clear mandate for Governor Soludo’s re-election in 2025.

Umahi’s declaration that “no opposition can stand up to him” further reflects public confidence in Soludo’s leadership, and with such endorsement from a Minister of the APC ruling party, does anyone in Anambra still need an explicit pronouncement that there is no vacancy in Awka in 2025? He questioned rather rhetorically.