Only a united, peaceful nation can witness devt – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Nigerians to reflect on the power of unity and peace as the prerequisite for growth and development of the country.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge at the 60th birth anniversary thanksgiving service of the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Asaba on Sunday.

While commending the celebrant for his medical outreach in the course of the celebration, he maintained that the nation’s future was bright, if the people worked together in peace and unity for the development of the country.

He said: “Today, we have come to celebrate the very reliable and dependable brother, very loyal and dedicated Deputy Governor.

“My brother Onyeme we are happy that you came to church first to give thanks to God before the merriment that follows.

“Whatever you have achieved today, it is not by your power, God did them. I love the fact that you did medical outreach and touched lives. God will continue to bless you for putting the people first.

“Your loyalty is not 99 percent but 100 percent and I appreciate you on this special day for your support. I am very happy to work with you as my deputy governor.

“As we celebrate you today, we also celebrate the values you stand for, which is hard work, integrity and pursuit of excellence. You have given so much to Delta State and I know you will continue to do more.

“To my fellow Deltans and Nigerians, this is a time to reflect on the power of unity because it is good for us to be united and dedicated for our common good.

“Let us continue to support one another, work together for progress and uphold the values that will make our state and nation greater.

“The future is bright when we commit ourselves to selfless service just as Onyeme has exemplified. My prayer for you is that God will continue to bless you and give you joy and strength to continue to serve our people.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Delta State, I celebrate you on this special occasion. May your years on earth continue to be blessed.”

On security, Governor Oborevwori said, “the service Chiefs are here, we work together. What happen in other states does not happen here. Some of them are media stunts, but we will improve more.”

Archdeacon and Vicar of the church, Ven. Felix Okonkwo, in his sermon, described thanksgiving as an “expression of gratitude or appreciation to God for what he has done in our lives.

“Thanksgiving could also be in advance of what we are expecting God to do in our life”.

He described Onyeme’s political trajectory as the finger of God in action, adding that “when you appreciate God for what He has done, you open doors for more.”

The Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and wife Ezinne Catherine, read the first and second lessons, respectively, at the thanksgiving service which was attended by Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; Senator Dr Akon Eyakenyi (Akwa-Ibom), and Samuel Ode (Benue).

Immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Solomon Arenyeka, members of the National Assembly and members of the State House of Assembly, were also in attendance.