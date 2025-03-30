NNPC Foundation launches programmes to restore vision for 6,000 Nigerians.

.Donate 25,000 stem books, train 6,000 farmers

The NNPC Foundation Ltd/Gte, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of NNPC Ltd., is expanding its social impact initiatives with three transformative programs aimed at improving healthcare, education, and agriculture across Nigeria.

These interventions which include free cataract surgeries, STEM education support, and agricultural training for vulnerable farmers underscore NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to national development by enhancing quality of life and creating sustainable opportunities for Nigerians.

Highlighting the success of its free cataract surgery program in the South-West Region with 1002 successful surgeries, including minors born blind, the Foundation is expanding its outreach to the South-East and South-South regions, and subsequently to the three Northern Regions and the FCT to ensure nationwide coverage.

With cataracts accounting for over 43% of blindness cases in Nigeria, this initiative aims to restore sight to 6,000 beneficiaries, 1000 from each of the six geopolitical zones, by providing free screenings, surgeries, and post-operative care.

The next phase of this cataract intervention will kick-off on 31st March 2025, in the South-East and South-South regions.

To bridge the educational gaps and inspire future scientists, the NNPC Foundation will also donate 25,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) textbooks and branded bookshelves to 25 secondary schools across 24 states, and the FCT in its second phase. 15,000 STEM books were distributed to twelve states and the FCT in the first phase.

This initiative addresses the limited access to quality STEM learning resources, a major factor contributing to the low enrolment of Nigerian students in science and technology in tertiary institutions.

Recognizing agriculture as a catalyst for economic growth, NNPC Foundation is also launching a nationwide training program for 6,000 vulnerable farmers.

The first phase, starting on 7th to 11th April 2025, will equip 1,000 farmers in the South-East and South-South with modern agricultural techniques, including climate-smart farming, organic fertilization, post-harvest loss reduction, and market access strategies. This training will take place in three select locations across three geopolitical zones.

Speaking on the significance of these initiatives, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, stated: “NNPC Foundation is committed to creating meaningful change by addressing critical societal challenges. Restoring sight, equipping students with learning resources, and empowering vulnerable farmers, are not just interventions but strategic investments in Nigeria’s future.

“These initiatives underscore NNPC Ltd’s unwavering commitment to the health and prosperity of Nigerians. We recognize the profound impact that these initiatives have on individuals and communities, which aim to improve lives. By addressing critical challenges, we are helping to build a healthier, stronger, and economically empowered nation,” Arukwe stated.