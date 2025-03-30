News Central Wins Big at the Independent Awards 2025

News Central is proud to announce its remarkable achievement at the prestigious Independent Awards 2025, held on Saturday, March 16, 2025. The news organisation was honoured as the Fastest Growing Broadcast Station of the Year 2024, cementing its position as a leader in delivering impactful journalism across Africa and beyond.

The awards are a recognition of News Central’s dedication to excellence in storytelling, and investigative reporting, and its commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices. These accolades reflect the hard work and passion of the entire team and their unwavering mission to inform, educate, and inspire audiences.

Several dignitaries, high net-worth individuals and Captains of industries such as the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Otunba Mike Adenuga Jr, Chairman of Globacom and more were also recognised for their outstanding contributions to the Nigerian polity.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr Kayode Akintemi, Editor-in-Chief of News Central, said:

“This recognition is a beacon of commitment to high-quality journalism and the incredible talent of our team. We are honoured to be acknowledged on such a prestigious platform.”

News Central extends its gratitude to its audience, partners, and supporters for their continued trust and encouragement. This milestone serves as motivation to continue raising the bar in media excellence.

Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan, Director of Commercial and Communications at News Central, expressed immense gratitude to the station’s viewers, partners, and dedicated team.

“These awards are a reflection of the relentless commitment, professionalism, and passion that drive News Central TV. We remain committed to setting new standards in journalism and providing Africa with a strong, independent voice in global news reporting,” she said.

News Central TV continues to push the boundaries of news coverage, embracing cutting-edge technology and innovative storytelling to keep audiences informed and empowered. The station’s latest win further cements its position as a trusted source of news and information for millions across the continent.