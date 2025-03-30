Lagosians Hail Dangote over Impact of National Food Relief Programme

…As rice distribution spreads across beneficiary Local Govts

Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Africa’s wealthiest person has continued to draw widespread commendation over the socio-economic impact of his national food relief programme, as the Foundation continues the distribution of 80,000 units of 10kg bags of rice to the vulnerable in Lagos State.

Recall that the Lagos flag-off of the nationwide rice distribution took place on March 18 at a well-attended programme at Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, where Dangote was represented by an Executive Director of the Group, Hajiya Mariya Dangote, and received by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and top government officials.

Since the commencement of the distribution across the twenty local government areas in Lagos metropolis, there has been a gale of commendations for Dangote for his humaneness and heart of care in giving back to the society and assuaging the hunger of the less privileged and vulnerable in the society. The distribution of rice is taking place simultaneously with the existing daily distribution of thousands of loaves of bread in Lagos to the needy.

To ensure a hitch-free and seamless distribution exercise in Lagos State, the eighty thousand 10kg bags of rice were allocated to various groups and associations. These include People Living with Disabilities, Market Women and Men, Non-Indigenes (Arewa, Ndigbo and South-South), Religious Groups, Artisans, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Joint Community Development Association, NUT, Hunters association, among others.

Chairman of Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Mr. Olabowale Kasumu, who supervised the distribution at the LCDA commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation, headed by the Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Zouera Youssoufou for the wonderful gesture which he said has brought smiles and relief to many Nigerians.

Kasumu, who is also the Lagos State CDC Welfare officer said, “Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian that has chosen to be different. You have choices but you have made the right one which is caring for the vulnerable. I appreciate Aliko Dangote for extending his kind gestures to the people at the bottom of the pyramid.”

A beneficiary from Non-Indigene Group (Ndigbo), Chidi Ugwuba, appreciated the Aliko Dangote Foundation for its kindness, which he said would alleviate the suffering of her family and others. For the Coordinator of People Living with Disability in Egbe Idimu LCDA, Turkson Abigail, “the rice donation is a godsend, especially during this fasting period.”

The Chairman of the Ikorodu Local Government CDC, Elder Yekini Ogunjimi said, “This Dangote rice will go a long way and is coming at a good time, Ramadan and Lent period. We appreciate him and when the beneficiaries in groups receive the food palliative, they share amongst their members resulting in Aliko Dangote Foundation reaping many more blessings.”

Another leader, Niran Ogunbawo stated that the greatest challenge people are having is how to feed adding that the rice distributed will go a long way in feeding families and this will put smiles on their faces. He added, “I want to thank the Aliko Dangote Foundation for this gift to poor Nigerians. It is coming at a good time.”

Ms. Adeoti, a beneficiary from Odogunyan area of Ikorodu North LCDA stated the community was happy on getting the information the Dangote Foundation is distributing rice to residents, noting that “during this Ramadan period the rice will go a long way to support the family during Iftar.”

Chairperson of Ikeja Local Government, Alhaja Adefolani Taibat, speaking at the distribution in Ikeja axis described the initiative as a lifeline for many Lagosians who are either observing the Ramadan Fast or the Christian Lent. She said, “This would go a long way in providing relief to families, especially those who are in lack as a result of the current economic situation of the country. We commend Mr. Dangote for his moves to alleviate hunger in the land this period, as this would help lessen the hardship many Nigerians are facing to get food on their tables.” She also urged other thriving businesses to take a cue from what Dangote is currently doing to give back to the nation.

Chairman of the National Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities (Lagos Chapter), Kayode Shokunbi, in his remarks said, “Mr Dangote is well known for his philanthropy, and he has always rendered help when needed. We appreciate him for yet another great intervention this period, and I pray Almighty Allah blesses all his businesses just the way he has blessed us this season. Many thanks to Aliko Dangote Foundation and Lagos State government for actualising this.”

An artisan, Mr. Musa Fatai who spoke on behalf of others said, “We genuinely appreciate Dangote for his effort to feed the less privileged. Several persons are working tirelessly to make ends meet, but it has been exceedingly difficult to take care of their families. This programme, however, will lessen the burden even on the artisans. We urge him to keep up with the excellent work, and may Almighty Allah bless his bread too.”

Several other beneficiaries sang the praises of Dangote for his compassion and notable effort in helping struggling Nigerians. They all hailed “Mr. Dangote” as they joyfully received their bags of rice and headed home.

Recall that the ongoing Lagos gesture is part of the over one million 10kg bags of rice that would be distributed to reach one million people in the 774 local government areas of the country, under the National Food Relief Programme of the Aliko Dangote Foundation. The programme is being done to complement government efforts to assuage the hunger of the vulnerable and needy persons in the society across the country.