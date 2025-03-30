Lagos records 10 confirmed diphtheria cases in 3 months –Commissioner

.As NPHCDA urges parents to vaccinate children against disease

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state recorded 10 confirmed cases of diphtheria between Jan. 1 and March 27, 2025.

Abayomi said in a statement on Sunday, that health authorities were intensifying efforts to control the outbreak.

He said that the outbreak was reported in multiple Local Government Areas (LGAs), with Eti-Osa being the most affected, recording 44 suspected cases.

According to him, other impacted LGAs include Alimosho, Badagry, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Ojo, Mushin and Lagos Island, where various numbers of suspected and confirmed cases were identified.

He said that the laboratory tests conducted on 76 samples confirmed 10 positive cases, while 63 samples returned negative results.

“Another three samples collected on March 26 are still pending results,” the commissioner said.

He said that confirmed cases had been linked to locations such as King’s College in Eti-Osa LGA, and Lagos State Model School, Meran in Alimosho LGA.

He said cases were confirmed at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Mushin, De-Emmaculate School, Mile 12 in Kosofe LGA; and Gbara Junior Secondary School in Eti-Osa LGA.

“These areas remain focal points for intensified interventions, including targeted vaccination campaigns and public awareness efforts.

“As part of the state’s response, 21 individuals have received Diphtheria Antitoxin (DAT) treatment, with King’s College, Eti-Osa, accounting for the highest number of recipients – 14.

“Other beneficiaries were from Lagos State Model School, Meiran, and various locations in Alimosho, Kosofe, and Badagry,” he said.

The commissioner said that all confirmed cases were mandated to remain on admission for treatment, in the interest of public safety.

He urged the public to cooperate with health authorities, as the measure was crucial to prevent further transmission of the disease.

Abayomi said that the suspected cases had fluctuated over the period, with some days recording as many as 15 cases and others as few as one.

He said that data analysis from the outbreak report showed that the outbreak peaked in the third, fourth, and tenth weeks of 2025, with four cases confirmed each week.

Abayomi, however, noted that a decline in the number of cases in recent weeks indicated that containment measures might be yielding positive results.

“The state government has intensified contact tracing efforts, with 118 individuals identified as potential contacts of infected persons.

“Out of these, follow-up has been completed for 100 individuals, while 18 are still pending.

“Additionally, 36 individuals across affected LGAs have received prophylaxis to prevent further spread,” he said.

The commissioner reiterated that vaccination efforts targeting close contacts of index cases, suspected patients, and frontline health workers remained ongoing.

He said that 36,310 individuals had been vaccinated so far, in response to the outbreak.

According to him, these include 7,473 individuals – aged 9 to 17 years and 28,837 individuals – aged 18 years and above, among whom 13,633 are healthcare workers.

He said that risk communication and public health sensitisation efforts, which commenced at the onset of the outbreak, had been reinforced through community-based social mobilisation and media campaigns.

Abayomi urged strict adherence to precautionary measures as residents prepare for Eid-el-Fitr, Easter celebrations, and the second-term school vacation.

He advised the public to maintain high levels of hygiene, wash hands regularly, use sanitisers, and avoid crowded places.

Abayomi said there was need for prompt reporting of symptoms such as cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, red eyes, neck swelling and thick grey or white patches on the throat.

“Reporting these symptoms immediately can save lives and prevent further transmission of diphtheria,” he said.

The commissioner said that the treatment for suspected cases was available free of charge at designated government health facilities.

He commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his swift and strategic intervention in containing the outbreak.

Abayomi acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, in providing technical assistance and resources to combat the disease.

He assured residents that the state government, and its partners, were intensifying surveillance, treatment, and prevention efforts.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates.

“Residents are advised to stay informed and adhere to all public health advisories,” Abayomi said.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, urging them to cooperate with health authorities to mitigate the outbreak of the disease, and prevent future occurrences. (

.as NPHCDA urges parents to vaccinate children against Diphtheria

Meanwhile, The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) have reiterated the importance of vaccinating children against diphtheria, a potentially deadly but vaccine-preventable disease.

Dr Muyi Aina, ED/CEO, NPHCDA, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Aina said that children should receive three doses of the pentavalent vaccine at six, 10, and 14 weeks of age to ensure full protection against diphtheria and other infectious diseases.

“Diphtheria, caused by the Corynebacterium diphtheriae bacterium, spreads through respiratory droplets and direct contact, leading to severe respiratory complications, heart failure, and even death if untreated.

“However, timely vaccination can prevent outbreaks and protect both individuals and communities,” he said.

In recent months, he said that the country recorded a surge in diphtheria cases, particularly in states with low immunisation coverage.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the NPHCDA have intensified vaccination campaigns to curb the spread,” he said.

He urged parents and caregivers to ensure their children complete the routine immunisation schedule.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent diphtheria.

“Parents must take advantage of free immunisation services at health centres nationwide,” he said.

He warned that unvaccinated children remain vulnerable to outbreaks.

He encouraged community participation in vaccination drives to achieve herd immunity and reduce the disease burden.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) continue to support Nigeria’s immunisation efforts, providing vaccines and technical assistance to strengthen routine immunisation programmes,” he said.

As Nigeria battles diphtheria outbreaks, he urged state governments and traditional leaders to promote awareness and ensure vaccines reach every child, particularly in underserved communities.

“For more information, parents can visit their nearest primary healthcare centre or contact local health authorities to schedule their child’s vaccinations.

NAN recalls that Nigeria recorded 23 new suspected diphtheria cases in the 10th epidemiological week of 2025, with Lagos State accounting for 20 cases, followed by Katsina with three.

The rise in Lagos follows an outbreak at Kings College, where 14 students were infected, and one died.

In response, the Lagos State Government launched an emergency vaccination campaign, while infected students received treatment at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The school principal implemented hygiene measures, but some parents criticised the school’s sanitary conditions.

Nationally, between May 2022 and March 2025, Nigeria recorded 1,319 diphtheria-related deaths from 42,642 suspected cases across 37 states.

Kano, Yobe, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, and Jigawa accounted for 96.3 per cent of cases.

Of the suspected cases, 25,812 (60.5 per cent) were confirmed across 184 local government areas in 26 states.(