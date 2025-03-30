Lack of implementation of punitive measures, bane of insecurity in Nigeria -Roy

Amb. (Dr.) I OKHIDIEVBIE, Oamien Roy, a Security Expert and Executive Director of August Eye Ltd ( A security / HR-outsourcing/background checks services) in this interview with Efe Aghalokpe, speaks on the myriad of security breaches throughout the country and proffers solutions : excepts

Tell us what might be responsible for the myriad of security breaches across the country ?

Every opportunity to commit a crime, is encouraged by a lack of implementation of punitive measures. Oftentimes, punitive measures are not upgraded by a commensurate review process, which, captures, adequately, the dynamics of insecurity growth permutations around the world and, as it affects your domicile state.

These spates of insecurity seem to have defied every known solution. What is your take on this?

The spate of insecurity has not defied every known solution. The home grown solutions and globally harvested solutions, usually get outdated and irrelevant, before implementing them, due to delays in implementation and corrupt practices in imputing exuberant costs padding and selfish decisions. It is also relative to the kind of insecurity being targeted by that solution and whose interest or crime syndicates would be affected.

As a Security expert, an international one at that, what are the likely measures Nigeria should take to eradicate the scourge?

The leadership, especially the current leadership, must take a decision to stop influencing the apparatus of governance, the institutions of democracy and the political processes of our society. It’s going to be difficult, because, since the last 35yrs, we have developed a succession system that doesn’t allow professionalism, ethical integrity and accountability, to be a factor of qualification. We encourage hooliganism, thuggery and cultism as qualifications for relevance and impute stooges, family members, as next line of leadership, especially, unqualified to lead.

Do you think the Political class is aiding and abetting the crises?

The political class, take note of the word CLASS, is a group of individuals who are unified by their strong political affiliation and interests. They belong to a political party that produces the best candidates for the various political positions open for contest. They are supposed to exhibit CLASS! But, in Nigeria , most political parties, have become enshrined in desperate, darkened operational regimes of secrecy and protection of national members, even when found culpable in criminal acts. This has encouraged dubious politicians to port from one party to another to avoid the inevitable consequences of their criminal activities. The interests to be involved in Governance is no longer propelled by a desire for servitude and patriotism but by the rationale for amassing Wealth and powers.

Do you think that the federal government lacks the political will to deal with the situation?

Unfortunately, every government is produced by a political party. The expectations are spelt out before they get into office and promises are held hostage, for the years in office. The President of a Democratic National Government in Nigeria can not play out a different script than what was agreed, UNLESS, he is ready to MAKE a change and be POSITIVELY documented in history for life! A political party in power, can swing the pendulums of success in it’s POLITICAL WILL to clean the mess of successive governments and implant a new system of patriotic leadership

What are your suggestions for a secured Nigeria.?

My suggestions are in my numerous interviews, articles etc.

a} Strong and Reliable Policing, where a Police Officer can earn above N300k basic salary and free education, medical 🏥 care and proper housing for him and his family.

b} Minimum entry requirements to be National Diploma -ND or National Certificate of Education -NCE. Stop sending lists by individual politicians. Stop monetizing entry opportunities.

c} Increase the current police presence to a minimum cluster of effective response strategies viability into the Nooks and Crannies of perceived unpoliced areas.

d} Unbreakable JUDICIARY. The current system of judicial support for governance is marred in its failure to protect citizens and provide adequate legal guidance to implement the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria . The Nigerian Bar Association-NBA, needs clarity of focus and sanitization. The courts must be fair, patriotic and transparent. Quick Justice is a deterrent against corruption and other criminal vices. The hot slap of our parents, rings the bells of future corrections whilst growing up .

The spate of banditry, farmers/herders clash, Boko Haram onslaught amongst others has affected the socioeconomic development of the country. What’s your take on this?

From my response and answers above, you can see that we have inadequately addressed these insecurity parameters. Our agencies have mixed up their roles and missed opportunities to provide solutions. The Military is a Battle Plan for peace. That is why they GO to WAR or are said to be at the BATTLE FIELD / FRONT! This is your strongest Defence Force and not to be thrown out easily to road blocks and petty land disputes with incriminating connivance.

The Immigration Service and the DSS alone can curb Immigrants, and negative impacts, if any. The NDLEA can starve criminals of hard drugs and crime inducing substances, which they are doing PERFECTLY ~CURRENTLY!

Then the EFCC can strangulate the Financial Sponsorship of crime and corruption activities and hold the Banks to ransom through the CBN-Central Bank of Nigeria . We have the Correctional Centers / Prisons, to lock up criminals, ensuring they properly pass through the Criminal Justice System, and stop the deceit of DE-RADICALIZATION / AMNESTY and PLEA BARGAIN!

We have to be sincerely concerned about the future of our country, Nigeria 🇳🇬. We must have leaders in power who can lead reasonably well and who will help the people more than they help themselves.

Private Security Companies And Practitioners Must Be Imputed To Contribute And Absorb Agile Members Of The Military And Paramilitary Veterans g