JAMB urges Direct Entry candidates to upload results for 2024 admission

Champion Newspapers LTD
EducationNews

by Editor071

 

 

Candidates who applied for admission through the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) mode using awaiting results from IJMB or JUPEB have been urged to upload their results as soon as they are released.

 

This is contained in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, by the Public Communication Advisor of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr Fabian Benjamin.

 

Benjamin emphasised that failure to upload the results would result in disqualification from consideration for the 2024 DE admission.

 

“During the 2024 DE registration period, some candidates registered with awaiting results from IJMB and JUPEB but have not yet uploaded these results.

 

“Please note that no candidate will be considered for admission with awaiting results, in line with the policy for UTME candidates.

 

“Any application marked as ‘awaiting result’ (AR) that does not comply with this directive will be disqualified from admission consideration.

 

“It is essential that all candidates’ credentials are verified to determine their eligibility.

 

“Candidates who fail to upload their results will be regarded as not having any results,” Benjamin said.

 

Additionally, Benjamin encouraged candidates applying for the 2025 DE to be proactive, ensuring that their awaiting results were uploaded promptly upon release to change their status from AR and enhance their chances of admission

