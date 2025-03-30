House of Representatives condemns gruesome killing of travellers in Edo State, demands justice

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives strongly condemns the brutal mob killing of 16 travellers from the Northern part of the country in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

This horrific act is a grave violation of human rights and the rule of law.

It identified with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and H.E. Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, instructing security agencies to conduct an urgent investigation.

The House urges law enforcement to ensure all perpetrators are promptly identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

The House notes the intervention of security agencies, which led to the rescue of survivors and the arrest of some suspects. However, justice must not only be swift but also thorough. Those responsible for inciting, enabling, or carrying out this heinous crime must be fully held accountable to deter future occurrences.

Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, strongly condemned the killings, describing them as “barbaric, cowardly, and unacceptable.” He stressed that such acts of brutality have no place in a society that upholds the sanctity of life – a fundamental principle deeply rooted in both Christian and Islamic teachings.

“It is deeply disturbing that in our nation, fellow citizens can be subjected to such heinous violence, especially when our faith, traditions teach us to honor the sanctity of every human life,” he stated.

Speaker Abbas also called for calm and urged Nigerians to refrain from acts that could escalate tensions.

He emphasised the need for collective efforts by security agencies, community leaders, and citizens to prevent further occurrences of such tragic incidents.

Beyond immediate justice, this tragic incident underscores the urgent need for a national conversation on mob violence, extrajudicial killings, and ethnic profiling, which threaten our collective peace and unity. The House, therefore, calls on:

– Security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance response mechanisms, and implement proactive measures to prevent mob justice and protect all citizens, regardless of ethnicity or origin.

– Community leaders, religious institutions, and traditional rulers to actively foster mutual understanding, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law within their communities.

– Civil society and the media to promote legal awareness, civic responsibility, and objective reporting to combat mob violence and uphold justice.

– All Nigerians to reject the dangerous practice of taking the law into their own hands, as it undermines democracy and social cohesion.

The 10th Assembly reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice for all, and supporting policies that safeguard the lives and dignity of every Nigerian.

Mob violence, extrajudicial killings, and ethnic targeting have no place in a civilised society. The House will continue to advance legislative measures to address these pressing concerns.

It extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with all those who seek justice and peace. As representatives of the people, we remain resolute in our duty to protect the fundamental rights of every citizen and ensure that no act of lawlessness goes unpunished.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2