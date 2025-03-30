27.4 C
Lagos
March 30, 2025
Trending now

House of Representatives condemns gruesome killing of travellers in Edo State, demands…

FG is working with Turkish Authorities for the safe return of intercepted…

Zulum consoles deputy, Umar Kadafur over death of elder brother Mai Aliyu…

Int’l athletes are jostling to participate in Enugu Marathon – Ekweremadu

Attack on Security Operatives: CP FCT condemns violence, reassures residents of safety…

Governor Mutfwang pens N30b contract to tackle water challenges in southern Plateau

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu felicitates Muslims on Eid-el-Fitr 2025

SystemSpecs unveils digital platform to enhance e-commerce, travel

FG pledges to give maiden Enugu Tech Festival national, global exposure

Tinubu at 73: Your untiring efforts’ll bear desired fruits soonest- Afenifere

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

House of Representatives condemns gruesome killing of travellers in Edo State, demands justice

by Peter Anayo0138

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The House of Representatives strongly condemns the brutal mob killing of 16 travellers from the Northern part of the country in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

 

This horrific act is a grave violation of human rights and the rule of law.

 

It identified with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and H.E. Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, instructing security agencies to conduct an urgent investigation.

 

The House urges law enforcement to ensure all perpetrators are promptly identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

 

The House notes the intervention of security agencies, which led to the rescue of survivors and the arrest of some suspects. However, justice must not only be swift but also thorough. Those responsible for inciting, enabling, or carrying out this heinous crime must be fully held accountable to deter future occurrences.

 

Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, strongly condemned the killings, describing them as “barbaric, cowardly, and unacceptable.” He stressed that such acts of brutality have no place in a society that upholds the sanctity of life – a fundamental principle deeply rooted in both Christian and Islamic teachings.

 

“It is deeply disturbing that in our nation, fellow citizens can be subjected to such heinous violence, especially when our faith, traditions teach us to honor the sanctity of every human life,” he stated.

 

Speaker Abbas also called for calm and urged Nigerians to refrain from acts that could escalate tensions.

 

He emphasised the need for collective efforts by security agencies, community leaders, and citizens to prevent further occurrences of such tragic incidents.

 

Beyond immediate justice, this tragic incident underscores the urgent need for a national conversation on mob violence, extrajudicial killings, and ethnic profiling, which threaten our collective peace and unity. The House, therefore, calls on:

 

– Security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance response mechanisms, and implement proactive measures to prevent mob justice and protect all citizens, regardless of ethnicity or origin.

 

– Community leaders, religious institutions, and traditional rulers to actively foster mutual understanding, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law within their communities.

 

– Civil society and the media to promote legal awareness, civic responsibility, and objective reporting to combat mob violence and uphold justice.

 

– All Nigerians to reject the dangerous practice of taking the law into their own hands, as it undermines democracy and social cohesion.

 

The 10th Assembly reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice for all, and supporting policies that safeguard the lives and dignity of every Nigerian.

 

Mob violence, extrajudicial killings, and ethnic targeting have no place in a civilised society. The House will continue to advance legislative measures to address these pressing concerns.

 

It extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with all those who seek justice and peace. As representatives of the people, we remain resolute in our duty to protect the fundamental rights of every citizen and ensure that no act of lawlessness goes unpunished.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Governor Mutfwang pens N30b contract to tackle water challenges in southern Plateau

Peter Anayo

Erisco paste controversy: Court shifts Okoli’s trial to Feb. 10

Editor

Sirchuks Greenland Foundation breaks limit,gives police financial empowerment

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO