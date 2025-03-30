Governor Uzodimma Fetes Mothers, As Aides Storm Local Churches To Celebrate Mothering Sunday

Christian mothers across Imo State have been enjoined to continue to play their natural roles as homemakers, educators and role models for peace and responsible living.

The message was conveyed by top government functionaries, including, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, heads of agencies, board chairpersons and members of various government committees and top civil servants, who worshipped in their local parishes in line with the directive of the governor urging all government functionaries to return to their home parishes to celebrate this year’s Mothering Sunday with mothers.

The government aides used the occasion of this celebration to shower mothers with cash gifts and also pledged to support to the various ongoing projects in our local parishes speatheaded by mothers. They also extended the governor and government’s assurances to continue to make Imo safe, secure and prosperous for our mothers and every Imolite.

Governor Uzodimma’s directive aligns with his belief that our mothers and all women deserve special care and attention, not just on special occasions like this one, but at all times, because of the sensitive roles they play in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous society.

The governor had earlier described our mothers as “pillars of our homes, the heartbeat of our communities and the bedrock of our societal growth” in his official statement marking this year’s Mothering Sunday celebration.

He also assured Imo women, especially, the mothers of his “commitment to implementing policies that reflect their efforts and support their invaluable roles in society.”

IMO IS JOYFUL!

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones is Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Public Communication.