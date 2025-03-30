32.8 C
Lagos
March 30, 2025
Trending now

Strategic Communication Student Body congratulates Offa Poly Rector over NIPOGA

Why Senator Orji Uzor Kalu should not suffer double jeopardy – A…

Governor Uzodimma Fetes Mothers, As Aides Storm Local Churches To Celebrate Mothering…

Hon. Engr. Akarachi Amadi: Championing Legislative Reforms for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru and Imo State

Lack of implementation of punitive measures, bane of insecurity in Nigeria -Roy

Zigma, CEO, Funmi Ogbue emerges “Outstanding Woman in Energy” at  WiME Award

Lagosians Hail Dangote over Impact of National Food Relief Programme

Soludo’s miracles of performance, an exemplar of governance that works – Christian…

Tinubu appreciates Nigerians for birthday well wishes, reveals he nearly quit 2023…

PAP Boss, Otuaro, Hails President Tinubu at 73

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Governor Uzodimma Fetes Mothers, As Aides Storm Local Churches To Celebrate Mothering Sunday

by Editor057

Christian mothers across Imo State have been enjoined to continue to play their natural roles as homemakers, educators and role models for peace and responsible living.

 

The message was conveyed by top government functionaries, including, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, heads of agencies, board chairpersons and members of various government committees and top civil servants, who worshipped in their local parishes in line with the directive of the governor urging all government functionaries to return to their home parishes to celebrate this year’s Mothering Sunday with mothers.

 

The government aides used the occasion of this celebration to shower mothers with cash gifts and also pledged to support to the various ongoing projects in our local parishes speatheaded by mothers. They also extended the governor and government’s assurances to continue to make Imo safe, secure and prosperous for our mothers and every Imolite.

 

Governor Uzodimma’s directive aligns with his belief that our mothers and all women deserve special care and attention, not just on special occasions like this one, but at all times, because of the sensitive roles they play in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous society.

 

The governor had earlier described our mothers as “pillars of our homes, the heartbeat of our communities and the bedrock of our societal growth” in his official statement marking this year’s Mothering Sunday celebration.

 

He also assured Imo women, especially, the mothers of his “commitment to implementing policies that reflect their efforts and support their invaluable roles in society.”

 

IMO IS JOYFUL!

 

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones is Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Public Communication.

 

 

 

Related posts

Lagos Assembly crisis: Obasa, Meranda may step down as GAC meets with lawmakers

Peter Anayo

2025: Ajadi urges Tinubu, govs to make citizens’ welfares priority……Admonishes wealthy Nigerians to help the needy  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Bayelsa governor appeals to warring PDP members to sheath their swords for party.

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO