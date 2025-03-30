27.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Funeral Mass for late   Mrs. Margaret Olabisi Agbaje@92, Mother of Jimi, Segun Agbaje held in Lagos 

by Peter Anayo0123

L-r …Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje;  Mrs. Kofo Dosekun;   Mr Femi Agbaje; Mr Jimi Agbaje and Princess J.k  Odedina, during the Funeral Mass of their Mother Mrs. Margaret Olabisi Agbaje, that died at 92 years, held at  Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos on 26/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr  Olayemi Cardoso; Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson.

Mrs. Derin Agbaje, right and others.

L-r… Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District. Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, Nigerian Pharmacist and Politician. Mr Jimi Agbaje.

L-r …Mrs Sola Coker, Angela Jide-Jones, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje and  Mrs Renee Falawiyo.

L-r… Chairman/Editor–in–Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu and former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

L-r … Felix  Orogun; Chairman/ Editor –in –Chief , THISDAY/ Arise Media Group .Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Managing Director/CEO, Providus Bank Plc, Walter Akpani, Chairman of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Dere Otubu.

L-r… Senator Daisy  Danjuma, Nigerian journalist.  Ruth Osime, Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, Chairman/ Editor –in –Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

L-r…Nigerian Pharmacist and Politician, Mr Jimi Agbaje, with  Founder & Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock church. Paul Adefarasin.

L-r …Mrs Sola Coker: Mrs Renee Falawiyo: Nigerian Business man Tunde Folawiyo.

L-r… Pharm (Chief) Ogunlade Olautan; Pharm Babayemi Oyekunle ; Pharm Olumide Akintayo .

L-r… Nkiru Anumudu, Frances Oghene, Sonia Phi Agbasi, Yinka Taiga and Eno Udoh.

Ladies from Agbaje families and friends.

The Corp bears, carry the corps, during the Funeral Mass of their Mother, Mrs. Margaret Olabisi Agbaje, who died at 92 years, held at  Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos on 26/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

