Champion Newspapers LTD
News

FG is working with Turkish Authorities for the safe return of intercepted baby gorilla smuggled out of Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0176

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria is working closely with relevant Turkish authorities for the safe return of an endangered baby gorilla, which was intercepted at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, on 22 December 2024.

The gorilla, according to a release issued by the Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kimiebi Ebinefa which was reported to have been smuggled from Nigeria and on transit to Bangkok, Thailand, was discovered by Turkish authorities during a routine inspection.

The trafficking of wildlife and especially endangered species is a criminal and illegal act which clearly violates both national and international laws, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The baby gorilla is classified under CITES Appendix I, as critically endangered, and any trade in this species is strictly prohibited except under exceptional circumstances for conservation or scientific purposes.

To prevent such criminal acts, relevant law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, among others, are currently conducting an investigation to determine the origin of the smuggling attempt and hold those responsible accountable.

Consequently, the Government will enhance surveillance at the nation’s airports, seaports, and land borders to prevent future attempts and acts of illegal wildlife trafficking. The Federal Government also commends the efforts of the Turkish authorities in intercepting this illegal trafficking, and directs the Embassy of Nigeria in Ankara to continue to interface with the host authorities to ensure the safe return of the baby gorilla to Nigeria.

Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to biodiversity conservation and the protection of endangered wildlife species in line with global environmental treaties, and would evolve proactive modalities to ensure that perpetrators of such illicit activities are met with the full force of the law.

 

_______________________________

