ENERGY TIMES to honour Adelabu, Oyebanji, Kyari, Adesina April 11

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari; Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and his Gombe State counterpart, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, are among dignitaries that will be honored at this year’s edition of ENERGY TIMES’ Award, taking place at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, on Friday, 11th of April 2025.

Adelabu, who will lead the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to the occasion, will be the Special Guest of Honour, also as an awardee.

The GCEO of NNPCL, Mele Kolo Kyari, is expected to lead top Nigerian Oil and Gas players to the event. Kyari who has spearheaded the turnaround of NNPCL from loss-making to a profit-making company, sustained competitiveness in the downstream and under whose watch Nigerian owned refineries roar to life will take the Man of the Year award while the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will be conferred with the life achiever of the Year award.

NMDPR’s Chief Executive, Engr. Ahmed Farouk, clinched the Transformational Leadership Award while Dr Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara group will receive Energy Icon of the year, Mrs Mojisola Abdul, Chairman Mojec International will be honored with Entrepreneur of the year.

Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye is also expected as a special guest of honour.

Four oil industry players that have distinguished themselves in their areas of professions will be honored with Excellence awards. They are PETAN Chairman, Engr. Wole Ogunleye, NNPC Limited’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr Olufemi Soneye, Executive Chairman of Raffles Energies Ltd, Prof. Billy Okoye and the immediate past General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Company(NLNG), Mr Andy Odeh

MOMAS Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL) will receive the most Innovative Company of the Year award while Heirs Energies will be conferred with outstanding Oil & Gas company of the year.

Also, five long-standing subscribers to the newspaper will be appreciated at the event with certificates of recognition.

The awardees which were carefully selected based on their contributions in the energy sector include top industry players, organisations and government agencies whose contributions have impacted the economy and people’s lives positively.

According to a statement signed by the newspaper’s Editorial Board Chairman, Alhaji Yakubu Lawal, to make the event, being the maiden edition, a memorable one, a team of industry experts were constituted into a body of Advisers to deepen the content of the award.

Speaking further, Lawal said that this year’s award was meant to appreciate and recognize individuals and companies whose works had impacted people’s lives positively.

He said: “These subscribers, including an organisation, have in no small measure, stood by us in ENERGY TIMES from the beginning till date. We are impressed by their sacrifices and the trust they have in us.”

ENERGY TIMES started as a weekly newspaper and is today, a bi-weekly publication based in Lagos, the nation’s commercial and economic hub. It was established in March 2017, to fill the vacuum in in-depth Energy news analyses and reportage in Nigeria.

With a current subscribers’ base of 1,820 that cuts across the country and abroad, ENERGY TIMES has offices in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.