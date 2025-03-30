Beneficiaries laud Glo Foundation for extending support in moment of need 

Beneficiaries of Glo Foundation’s food relief fair on Saturday lauded the company for remembering them with food and essentials saying the company was God-sent at their moments of need.

Globacom’s CSR arm, Glo Foundation, had gone to the Ikota area of Lagos to replicate the sharing of food and essentials which it did last week at Bariga area of the same city where thousands of women went home happily with similar items in cartons.

Glo Foundation held the food sharing event in collaboration with the Lagos Food Bank at the New Generation Baptist School, Ikota venue of the event where the beneficiaries had converged as early as 7a.m. waiting for the kick-off of the distribution exercise. They later received cartons containing food and other essentials including Rice, Garri, Spaghetti, noodles, tomato paste, tooth brushes, sardines, salt, vegetable oil, bread and seasoning cubes from officials of Globacom.

The beneficiaries who were full of joy and excitement sang and danced at the event to show their appreciation to Globacom while some of them lauded the company for the kind gesture, praying for more blessings for the company.

Christina Itoro, an Akwa Ibom indigene, a POS operator within the community who benefitted from the largesse expressed happiness after seeing the content of the package. “When I opened the carton and saw the content, I was so excited. May God bless the company and the staff”, she prayed.

In the same vein, Sarah Oliseh, a housewife, said: “I am very happy and so excited getting this from Globacom. It will definitely go a long way to help me and my family”.

Godwin Mary, a Kunu drink seller, from Benue State posited that the gesture from Globacom came at a time that her business was near comatose. She thanked Globacom for remembering her and other women in the Ikate and for restoring hope to them in their dire state.

Mrs. Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, Globacom’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), said Glo Foundation was committed to helping the less privileged in society, adding that one of its objectives was the provision of support to the most vulnerable segment of the society across the country.

According to her, ”Giving brings joy and smiles to the faces of the beneficiaries as we have seen here today. It also makes us happy that we are able to do something to touch the lives of others in a highly interdependent world”. She further explained that the Foundation was working on other projects that would impact various segments across the country