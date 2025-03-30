Arise News Channels names Shade Okoya among 65 Nigerian outstanding female leaders

On Monday March 31st, 2025, the expansive Hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island will welcome crème de la crème of the Nigerian society to a glittering night during an award ceremony tagged, “The Arise Gala, Women Making Impact 2025 put together by one of Africa’s authoritative news channels, Arise News channles as it honours 65 women in the grand finale of the International Women’s Month commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Among several women to be honoured at the night, which is going to be full of glamour,r is an outstanding entrepreneur and industrial magnate who is often described a symbol of a valuable asset, Mrs. Folashade Okoya, MON, Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

According to the letter written to her by the Arise News Channels Management, it says: “It is our privilege and pride to convey to you the decision of the Board of Editors of the Arise News Channels to celebrate and honour you, for your contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, Africa, and the world at the grand gala of the International Women’s Month.

“The Board recognizes your exceptional achievements as one of Nigeria’s female leaders and change makers. This award holds a profound significance as we commemorate 65 years of Nigerian independence by honoring 65 outstanding women whose impact, leadership, resilience, and influence continue to drive progress and transformation.

“As part of our commitment to highlighting the contributions of women shaping our collective futures, we bring together during International Women’s Month, pioneers and powerhouses who have significantly shaped various industries, professions, and communities.”

It is noteworthy to state that honouree’s choice was due to her business acumen under the tutelage of her industrial giant husband, Chief Rasaki Akanni Okoya who attest to the fact that her stunning beauty aside, Mrs. Shade Okoya has always stood out as an outstanding entrepreneur whose contributions to Nigeria’s industrial development cannot be overemphasized.

Under her watch, the Eleganza industrial city has grown in production capacity with about 3,000 workers across all locations , thereby contributing to providing employment to the citizens of Lagos State and its environs; the company’s vision remains to be the foremost indigenous producer of various household items in Nigeria and West Africa.

Mrs. Okoya is not only a great leader but equally a team player with a high understanding of team’s objectives and has a great skill in tapping into the strengths and abilities of team members towards achieving common goals.

She is well educated and experienced in manufacturing with specialisation in project management, quality assurance, marketing, sales distribution, material/logistics and human resources administration.

Mama Lamide, as she is fondly called, wears many caps tomjer credit. She is the Managing Director, Eleganza Industrial City Limited, Managing Director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited, Eleganza Cruise & Travels Limited, as well as a member Board of Eleganza Group and RAO Investment Property Company Limited.

Despite her busy schedule, Mama Lamide is a woman with a large heart whose her daily working hours does not impugn her parental and domestic obligations. She has been able to build a commendable bridge of good relationship not just with her family but also across different strata of society.

Mrs Okoya is a woman of ebullient personality who graduated from the Lagos State Polytechnic, where she obtained an OND in Banking and Finance and later got her Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the famous University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Before this latest honour, Mrs. Okoya had received several chieftaincy titles and awards for her contributions and impacting on humanity. On October 11, 2022, she was a recipient of national honour of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) conferred on her by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Aside the national honour, she was also honoured with Doctor of Science DSC (Honorary Causa) in Business Management and Corporate leadership by the Senate of European American University on 23rd August 2014, most Valuable Business Executive of the year 2014 conferred on her on 11th December 2014 by the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of International Centre for Corporative Leadership for African and Blacks in Diaspora.

Also, Accolades International Magazine Limited, Patron of FADAN Association of Nigeria honoured her as ‘Glamour Woman of the Year Award 2016, Lifetime Achievement Merit Award 2015 by Intern Center for Comparative, Leadership for African Blacks in Diaspora Newline Communication on 27th August amongst others.

Mrs Okoya was bestowed with chieftaincy titles such as Bewaji of Lagos, Otun Aare Iyalaje of Ajiranland, Yeye Oge of Epe Land, Ajisewa of Oke Ona Egba among others.

She is happily married to the humble, enterprising, honest and prudent businessman. Alhaji Chief (Dr) Rasaq Akanni Okoya (CON) who is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Eleganza Group of Companies.

While commenting on Arise News Channels awwrd, she said: “Being honoured and winning several awards in the past would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my husband Chief Alhaji (Dr.) Rasaq A. Okoya (CON) for whom I have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage.

“My husband saw the passion and the potential in me when I could not see it myself. He encouraged me to push myself. Everyone needs such a mentor in life, and I am lucky to have found mine in my beloved husband,” Mrs Okoya stated.

