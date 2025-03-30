Anambra safe for residents, visitors, tourists — Soludo

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has assured residents, visitors, and tourists of their safety, citing the collaborative efforts of the government and security agencies in addressing insecurity.The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

Ikenga said Soludo made the remarks while inaugurating a cultural show organised by the Okpoama Kingdom of Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa.

According to him, Okpoama is the hometown of Anambra’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Ikioye Orutugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the establishment of “Operation Udogachi,” the state faced challenges such as kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings, and cultism.

Represented by Deputy Gov. Dr Gilbert Ibezim, Soludo emphasised the importance of fostering unity and cooperation among different cultures and communities.

“We want to assure you that Anambra is a safe and attractive destination for all residents, visitors, and tourists,” Soludo said.

He highlighted the state’s rich cultural heritage and numerous tourist attractions, including Agulu Lake, Ogbunike Cave, and Igbo-Ukwu Museum, which showcased its history, art, and natural beauty.

The governor mentioned Anambra hosts several major festivals, such as Imo Awka, Afia Oru, New Yam, and Ofala Festivals, celebrating the state’s cultural diversity and traditions.

Earlier, CP Orutugu affirmed that Anambra’s improved security situation resulted from collaboration between the state government, security agencies, and residents.

Ikenga quoted Orutugu as saying that the cultural show, attended by dignitaries from Anambra and Bayelsa, was proof that the state was safe for all.

The police commissioner also extended his greetings to the Christian and Muslim communities in Anambra, as they celebrated Mothering Sunday and Eid al-Fitr, respectively, on Sunday.