Tinubu’s administration renews commitment to Nigeria’s Legal system

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Dr. Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to supporting the legal profession, emphasizing the need for discipline and integrity among lawyers.

Wike made this statement while receiving members of the Body of Benchers at his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja.

The Minister highlighted that the ongoing construction of the Body of Benchers Annex Complex was made possible through budgetary approval by President Tinubu and the National Assembly.

“The president had said that whatever we will do to make sure that the judiciary is effective and efficient to carry out its obligations should be done”.

He clarified that the funds were appropriated and not solely his decision as FCT Minister.

Wike criticized the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for publicly condemning Supreme Court judgments without thorough review, pointing out a double standard in their acceptance of financial contributions.

He urged the legal community to uphold professionalism and resist attempts to undermine the judiciary.

The Minister also expressed concerns over the treatment of judges, who often feel restricted from social interactions due to fears of corruption allegations. He emphasized the need for an end to political and ethnic biases in national discourse.

“We have scared our judges to a point that a judge goes to mosque or church he cannot greet somebody he knows; he runs away, before he will shake hands with somebody and people start saying he collected bribe. We cannot continue this way.”

“Everything is politics, religion, and ethnicity in this country.We must tell ourselves the simple truth. We cannot sit and shut our eyes and see individuals for whatever interest to kill this profession. It is not acceptable.”

“If you don’t discipline somebody, nobody will learn any lesson. We shall no longer allow our profession to be pulled down.” Wike noted.

In addition to the Body of Benchers Annex Complex, Wike mentioned other projects aimed at strengthening judicial infrastructure, including: Construction of the Court of Appeal complex and judges’ quarters, Building male and female hostels at the Nigerian Law School, Bwari (pending budget approval),

Completion of staff housing projects for legal education to be handed over to the Council on Legal Education.

Also among them are the provision of 20 more houses for FCTA court staff, Digitization of the FCT High Court to modernize legal processes.

Dr Wike also addressed sentiments about revoked lands, warning that prominent organizations, including INEC, CBN, and PDP, may forfeit their properties if they fail to make payments soonest.

Earlier, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Chairman of the Body of Benchers, commended Wike for being a true ambassador of the legal profession and urged him to continue his dedication to national development.

Awomolo said: ” Whatever you do, we are watching. Thank you, Sir, for being a good Ambassador, thank you, Sir, for your commitment to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Thank you, Sir, for all that you are doing”.

