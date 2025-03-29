Tinubu directs manhunt for killers of hunters in Edo

28.3 C
by Editor052

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the murder of travelling hunters intercepted by local vigilantes in the Uromi community of Esan North Local Government of Edo State.

The President, who expressed shock at the dastardly act on Thursday, directed Police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.

President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians in vain.

The President noted that jungle justice has no place in Nigeria, and all Nigerians have the freedom to move freely in any part of the country.

President Tinubu commended the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and community leaders in Uromi for their swift response to avert the escalation of tension.

 

 

