Tinubu at 73: Your untiring efforts’ll bear desired fruits soonest- Afenifere

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As President Ahmed Bola Tinubu turned 73 today, March 29th, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has congratulated him, saying that his untiring efforts will bear the desired fruits soon.

This was contained in a birthday felicitation by the nonanegarian who is also Asiwaju Yoruba, as indicated by the National Publicity Secretary of the organization, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

The statement read, “Dear Mr. President, it gladdens my heart to join the multitude to rejoice with you on your 73rd birthday. I recall that from the very beginning of your political journey, you have committed yourself to democratic principles of progressive colouration in the tradition of Afenifere, of which you are a worthy member.

“The Caucus, the executive committee and members of Afenifere Worldwide rejoice with you on this auspicious occasion. The courage with which you have been steering the affairs of our country is exemplary, as was the case when you served as Governor of Lagos State.

“It is my firm belief that the untiring efforts of your administration will bear the desired fruits soonest by the grace of God. Under your leadership, Nigeria will continue to revel in peace, national stability and socio-economic transformation in an atmosphere of peaceful co-existence and safety of lives and property.

“I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bestow on you good health, peace of mind and wisdom to continue piloting the affairs of our nation. And He will grant you long life and joy so that you too will witness a transformed Nigeria brought about by your administration alongside the efforts of Compatriots.”

