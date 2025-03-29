SystemSpecs unveils digital platform to enhance e-commerce, travel

A software solution provider, SystemSpecs, has launched a new digital platform, ‘Whatadeal,’ to provide seamless deals in e-commerce, travel, event and more.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Whatadeal, one of the four subsidiaries of SystemSpecs, was inaugurated during a media briefing on Friday in Lagos.

According to the Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr John Obaro, Whatadeal was aimed at integrating travel, event and entertainment, and e-commerce, to offer seamless access to users while promoting local tourism and economic growth.

Obaro said the platform was designed to connect users with travel experiences, event bookings, and shopping opportunities all in one place.

“Our vision is that any event you’re organising, you’ll get the best deals on whatadeal. africa.

“We’re also looking at travels. We’re currently in negotiations with all the top players in that industry on how well we’ll continue to curate the best travel experiences in this country,” he said.

While highlighting the vision behind the initiative, the Chairman of the platform, Mr Emmanuel Ocholi, said the platform was built on the success of previous digital payment solutions developed by the parent company.

“This integration of travel, events, and e-commerce follows the tradition of innovation we have upheld for over three decades,” he said.

NAN further reports that SystemSpecs also announced the appointment of Fela Bank-Olemoh, as the Managing Director (MD) of Whatadeal.

Bank-Olemoh, who was a former Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Government and the Co-founder of Knit Technologies, said Whatadeal aimed to redefine how users engage with lifestyle services while fostering intra-African trade and travel.

He said the platform would leverage on advanced technology and data-driven solutions to give better access to travels, and enhance customers’ experience.

“When you come to our platform for travel, you’re going to see things also that you like to see on events.

“You’re also able to go to our e-commerce platform to shop.

“So we’re able to give you a 360 degrees value across whatever you do,” Bank-Olemoh said.

He further said that Remita, another subsidiary of the parent company, would be integrated into the platform to facilitate secure transactions.

Bank-Olemoh pledged the company’s commitment to boosting local tourism by investing in the sector.

“Our platform is created in such a way that we have locations, beaches, tourist centres across the country that we have exclusive partnerships with.

“We are promoting them. We’re talking about value, not only in price, but in the experience itself,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2