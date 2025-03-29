32.3 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Service of Songs for Mrs. Margaret Olabisi Agbaje (nee Epega) mother of Jimi , Segun Agbaje held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0130

L-r … Mr Femi Agbaje, his wife, Mrs Joko; Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, his wife, Mrs. Derin, who died at 92 years, the Mother of Jimi and Segun Agbaje, held at   Harbour Point in Lagos on 26/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Nigerian Pharmacist, and Politician. Mr Jimi Agbaje, Former Governor of Ekiti State; Dr John Olukayode Fayemi, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Bashorun J. K. Randle.

L-r …Co-Founder Guaranty Trust Bank, Fola Adeola; Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje; A Consummate Businessman and entrepreneur, Dr. Sam Iwuojoku; former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation of Nigeria, Professor Oladapo Afolabi

L-r …Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Nwapa; Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji; founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia; Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje;  A Consummate Businessman and entrepreneur, Dr. Sam Iwuojoku;  Chairman/ Editor –in –Chief, THISDAY/ Arise Media Group.Prince Nduka Obaigbena, during the Service of Songs for Mrs. Margaret Olabisi Agbaje.

L-r… National President (Worldwide), University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association,  Engr IfeOluwa Oyedele, with Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Toyin Ashiru.

 L-r …Nigerian Pharmacist and Politician Mr Jimi Agbaje; his wife Mrs Biola; Mr Femi Agbaje, his wife Mrs Joko.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje (2nd right), poses with friends.

Cross Section Of Choristers  Singing, during the Service of Songs for Mrs. Margaret Olabisi Agbaje, who died at 92 years  Mother of Jimi and Segun Agbaje, held at   Harbour Point in Lagos on 26/3/2025. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

