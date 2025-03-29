Police in Borno nab 2 suspects for stealing 61 phones worth N35m

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state police command has apprehended 2 suspects for stealing handsets and recovered 61 phones worth N35 million.

The arrest of the two suspects and recovery of 61 stolen mobile phones worth N35,000,000 (Thirty-five million naira) is another significant breakthrough of the Borno police command in its ongoing fight against crime and criminality in Maiduguri under the leadership of CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal

The command in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, said “On 15th March 2025, the Command Crack Squad, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted two suspects:

Ba’isa Yerima 25 yrs Lawan Yusuf 26 yrs “

” The suspects were arrested along Polo area in Maiduguri, in possession of 61 stolen phones. Their antics is they buy stolen mobile phones, hack and bypass the phone security passwords and resell them. Amongst the recovered phones, seven phones have been identified as reported stolen and were tracked.”, the Police said.

The police said the suspects have both confessed to the crime, and investigations are still ongoing and efforts are underway to return the stolen phones to their rightful owners.

The Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring public safety and security and urged members of the public who have lost their mobile phones to visit the Crack Squad for identification and possible retrieval of their devices. .

The police advised the public to report any suspicious movement or objects to the nearest security outfit or contact the following emergency numbers: 08068075581, 08023473293.

_______________________________

