March 29, 2025
Oyo govt set to disburse agricultural loan with single digit interest rate, to farmers

by Peter Anayo0137

JOSEPH OKWUOFU,  Ibadan

 

 

The Oyo State Government has announced plans to commence the 2025 agricultural loan scheme with a single-digit interest rate for farmers.

 

The Chairman, Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State (ACCOS), Sheik Taofeek Akeugbagold, disclosed this through a press statement in Ibadan, stating that preparations are underway for loan disbursement to enhance farmers’ productivity.

 

Akeugbagold said this is a reaffirmation of the Oyo State government’s commitment to food security.

 

He explained that the core mandate of his agency is to facilitate the mobilization of funds for the provision of agricultural loans at an affordable rate and to ensure easy access to loan facilities to farmers

 

Akeugbagold expressed concern about some defaulting beneficiaries of the 2024 loan scheme.

 

He said, “Let me express my disappointment over the poor repayment rate among 2024 beneficiaries of the ₦1 billion SAFER loan. Defaulters will be barred from accessing the 2025 scheme.”

 

