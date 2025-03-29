27.9 C
Education

NELFUND: Oyo College of Nursing urges freshers to apply for students’ loan

by Peter Anayo

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

 

 

The Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences has urged all fresh intakes into the institution to access the student loan from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

 

According to the Provost, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi, the loan will ensure that life is easy for the students and help them concentrate on their education.

 

Speaking with the new intakes at the college this weekend, the Provost hinted that the federal government, through NELFUND provided student loans.

 

Owolabi stated that accessing a loan is a simple step away for students as the NELFUND loans create no barriers to any higher educational qualification.

 

While urging the students to take advantage of the scheme, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi stressed that the institution will continue to partner with NELFUND to make tertiary education accessible and affordable to its students.

 

The Provost further noted that the initiative is a huge relief for both parents and students who are into self-sponsorship, emphasising that with the NELFUND loans, the worries of school fees will be a thing of the past.

 

She said: “This is an intervention to cushion the effect of economic hardship on students, the Management of this institution has decided that every new student must apply and access it to further make student life easy for you.”

 

She urged the new students to uphold the values of integrity, discipline, and moral uprightness as she warned against social vices such as examination malpractice, cultism, and indecent dressing, among others.

 

