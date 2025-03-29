Jubilation : Group donates solar-powered borehole, street lights, others to Anambra school

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

It was jubilation galore at Girls Secondary School, Awka, Anambra state, following installation of a Solar-powered borehole and street lights in the school sponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), TECH4GOOD.

The group also donated STEM kits to the STEM club of the school, as well as CCTV and solar panels installed round the school and in the hostels, respectively.

Project team lead, IEEE/TECH4GOOD Project 24-R8T4G-027, Engr Dozie Ekwunife said the gesture was part of the group’s social responsibility to make the school conducive for the students as well as promote quality teaching and learning.

He said the choice of the school was informed by its large population and category of students who are predominantly poor and middle class.

He said, “We converted the borehole to solar to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the students, while the solar lights were installed to make the school conducive for the students as well as promote teaching and learning.

“We chose the school because it is a public school with poor and middle-class students. It’s also a girls’ school and we need to promote gender equality. Besides, the school has a large number so implementing a project there will impact many lives.”

Responding, Principal of the school, Dr Ndidi Okeke, expressed gratitude to the group for the gesture extended to her school, describing the school as paradise on earth.

She said, “IEEE has become a household name as far as this school is concerned. They were here earlier when they carried out some projects, including the CCTV they installed round the school. They also installed solar panels in the hostels.

“Before now, we spent a lot on diesel. We pump water almost everyday because of the school population, over 1,500. Once there is no light, we must use diesel. The installation of this solar borehole is a very big relief to the school.

“Again, before now, there were areas you can’t go, especially in the night. But with the presence of the solar lights, the story has changed. Even from my house, I can see the entire school and the quarters.

“We no longer experience the challenge of epileptic power supply. We don’t have dark spots in the school anymore. All these have made the school a paradise on earth.

“Their impact on the school are numerous to mention. Infact, we’re an envy to some schools. Some principals are asking whether we’re the only blessed ones.

“We’re grateful to IEEE for remembering us. Whatever they’ve done for us would not be taken for granted. We’ll ensure their adequate maintenance.”

While praying for God’s continued blessings on them, Okeke called on other organizations to emulate such benevolence.

“If every other organization will be like IEEE, our schools, especially in this state, would become a paradise. Definitely, we can’t leave it to them alone as we have over 200 schools in the state.

“I want to urge others who can contribute to ensure life is made easier for the students not to relent in coming to their aid so they can study in a conducive environment,” she added.

