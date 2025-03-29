Int’l athletes are jostling to participate in Enugu Marathon – Ekweremadu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon.Barrister Lloyd Ikechukwu Ekweremadu, has disclosed that international athletes are jostling to participate, in the historic 42 kilometres Coal-City Marathon .

Ekweremadu, who, made the disclosure, at the ESBS Sun Rise 96.1 FM, noted that several international and amateur runners have shown interest to participate in the International Marathon, scheduled to hold in Enugu, on Saturday 3rd May 2025.

He explained, that the Marathon was the vision of Governor Peter Ndubuisi, who is a marathoner and has participated in London Marathon and other marathons, pointing out that the event is aimed at showcasing Enugu as a tourism centre.

The Sports Commissioner noted that winners of elite category of the event will win $15,000 .00 , 2nd prize winner will take home $10,000.00 while 3th prize winner will cart away $5,000.00 ,4th prize is $3000, while the winner of 5th position will win $1000 .

He said, there would be other consolation prizes, even as amateur winners will take home N3million ,N2million N1.500,000.00 1st, second and third prizes, while 4th position will win N1million , 5th position wins N500,000 and other consolation prizes.

“Last year, Enugu State hosted a half–marathon, which the Governor participated, where he directed that the State should host an International Marathon to showcase Enugu’s beautiful landscape and to attract international athletes and tourism in the State”.

“We have the support of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN and World Athletics licence to organise an International Marathon, they have calibrated the routes, they will also be here to monitor the event” he said.

“We are in high gear, as far as, publicity and private partnership are concerned, registration is on poing at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Ogui Road and State Secretariat Complex GRA, Enugu”

Ekweremadu noted with delight, the vision of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who, he said, believes in quantum leap, rather than incremental leap, pointing out, that the Governor successfully, bidded to host 2026 National Sports Festival, last year during the 1st National Sports Summit held in Enugu, where the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, then Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, from all over the country and other major sports stakeholders in Nigeria attended the Summit.

He said, “Enugu State is focused to not only host but to win , as the State athletes who are all over the world and other local athletes have indicated interest to help the state compete and win laurels.

“Facilities at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, will be refurbished, while Awgu Games Village will be revamped”, he said.

