Governor Mutfwang pens N30b contract to tackle water challenges in southern Plateau

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

In a strategic move to permanently address the persistent water challenges in Plateau Southern Zone, the Plateau State Government has signed a N30 billion contract for the rehabilitation and construction of conservation structures as part of the management of the Langtang Dam in Langtang North Local Government Area.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who witnessed the contract signing on Friday, restated his administration’s commitment to finding a long-term solution to the state’s water crisis.

The contract was signed under the Plateau State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project, a World Bank-funded initiative in partnership with the Plateau State Government.

Speaking at the event, Governor Mutfwang explained that the contract represents a crucial step in the government’s efforts to resolve the water scarcity affecting the state’s southern senatorial district within the next 30 months.

“Indeed, signing this agreement today marks a significant milestone in our quest to address Plateau’s water crisis. When we assumed office, we inherited a water sector that was virtually on its knees.

For years, the Yakubu Gowon Dam has lacked serious intervention, leading to an epileptic water supply in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

“However, we are working tirelessly to fix the problem. Each time we address one issue, another emerges, but we are tackling it holistically.

By God’s grace, within the next six months, we aim to resolve the challenges surrounding the Yakubu Gowon Dam and other key dams within the metropolis,” Governor Mutfwang assured.

He further stressed that the acute water shortage in Plateau Southern zone is a top priority for his administration.

The contract signing, he noted, is a significant step toward reversing the dire water situation in the area.

“Let me remind the people of Plateau State that this project is financed through a loan secured under the World Bank framework in collaboration with other northern states.

The project is designed to combat desertification, ensuring sustainable water supply and environmental restoration.

The dedicated project team has worked tirelessly to reach this stage, and we are fully prepared for implementation,” he stated.

The project scope includes the desilting of Dams One and Two in Langtang North, the construction of hedge rows to minimize future siltation, the maintenance of washout embankments with laterite filling compacted to 100% WASC standards, and the planting of grass and trees to prevent erosion, enhance environmental greening, and curb land degradation.

These interventions are expected to ensure a stable water supply for the affected communities.

Project Coordinator of the ACReSAL, Garba Gonkol, commended Governor Mutfwang for prioritizing impactful projects, noting that Plateau State has never experienced such a high level of commitment to addressing water challenges.

Similarly, the Project Engineer and Contractor, Akin Fagbohun, provided an overview of the project and pledged to complete the contract within the stipulated 30-month timeline.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2