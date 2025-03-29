First Lady Oluremi Tinubu felicitates Muslims on Eid-el-Fitr 2025

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended warm felicitations to Muslims across the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan 1446 AH.

In her goodwill message, the First Lady acknowledged Ramadan as a period of devotion, sacrifice, and self-reflection, expressing hope that Almighty Allah accepts the fasts, supplications, and good deeds of the faithful. She prayed for abundant rewards for their dedication and sacrifices throughout the sacred month.

“Let this Eid be a time of empathy, love, unity, and compassion towards one another as we continue to uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and generosity that Islam teaches. Let us also remember those in need and extend a helping hand,” she urged.

Senator Tinubu emphasized the importance of harmony and national unity, calling on Nigerians to use the occasion to strengthen the bonds that unite them as one people. She expressed her optimism that the lessons of Ramadan would continue to inspire acts of kindness and solidarity across communities.

Concluding her message, the First Lady wished all Muslims a joyous and blessed Eid celebration.

“Eid Mubarak!” she declared.

The Eid-el-Fitr festival, celebrated globally by Muslims, marks the conclusion of a month-long period of fasting and spiritual rejuvenation. In Nigeria, the occasion is typically marked with prayers, feasting, and acts of charity, reinforcing the core values of the Islamic faith.

