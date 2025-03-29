FG pledges to give maiden Enugu Tech Festival national, global exposure

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, says the Federal Government, through his ministry, would give the forthcoming maiden Enugu Tech Festival (ETF) a national and global outlook.

The Enugu State Government has scheduled the ETF festival to hold from May 6 to May 9, 2025 at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

Tijani announced plans to elevate the event into a national platform after unveiling the logo and vest of the upcoming ETF Festival during his two-day working visit to Enugu on Saturday.

The minister revealed that he would personally attend the festival and ensure its expansion to attract tech professionals from across the country and the globe.

According to him, the Enugu Tech Festival will help to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between the state and Federal Government in advancing technological innovation, digital infrastructure and digital entrepreneurship in the region.

Tijani commended the leadership of Gov. Peter Mbah over his personal vision in fostering innovation and technological development in Enugu State and among youths, adding: “This is a governor that understands and believes in the potentials of technology and innovation.”

He lauded the governor’s deployment of technology and innovation in his achievements in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and industry, adding that these advancements lay the foundation for a vibrant digital economy that would empower the youth.

The minister, however, outlined a series of groundbreaking initiatives aimed at further transforming Enugu’s technological landscape.

“The ministry, through its Project 774 Connectivity Initiative, will bring internet access to 17 local government secretariats across the state. Powered by Galaxy Backbone and NIGCOMSAT, the initiative will ensure seamless connectivity for government offices and public, facilitating efficient governance.

“In addition, the collaboration between Galaxy Backbone and Enugu State will lead to the establishment of a Digital Innovation Complex. This facility will serve as a hub for technological growth, offering digital innovation, training, and entrepreneurial support.

“It will also connect over 200 state-owned institutions, including schools, healthcare centers, and government offices, to reliable internet services, further enhancing the state’s digital infrastructure,” he said.

Tijani announced the Federal Government’s plan to extend internet access to underserved areas in the state through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF); adding that this would include the installation of a new base station and the laying of 15-kilometers of fiber optic cable to provide high-speed internet.

“As part of this initiative, computer laboratories will be set up in one secondary school and one tertiary institution in Enugu,” he said.

He revealed plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Regional Centre at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, adding that the centre would become a focal point for AI research and development in South-East, offering state-of-the-art facilities to foster innovation in AI.

The miniter said, “As part of this initiative, the Federal Government will be training 100 cyber-security professionals in Enugu, boosting the state’s cyber-security capabilities as part of a nationwide effort.

“The Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) initiative, which will train 1,155,000 Enugu residents in essential digital skills by 2027. This programme will prioritise underserved groups, including artisans, market women, civil servants and students, ensuring opportunity to engage with digital economy.”

Tijani emphasised the importance of the joint federal-state partnership in driving the success of these projects, adding that a special committee would be formed to oversee the implementation.

“This is to ensure that the collaboration between the two levels of government continues to yield tangible benefits for the people of Enugu State, South-East and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Responding, the Enugu State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Lawrence Ezeh, expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government and the Minister for his support and commitment to the development of Enugu’s technological landscape.

Ezeh also took the opportunity to laud Gov. Peter Mbah for his visionary leadership in driving tech governance and fostering a robust digital economy in the state.

He emphasised that the Enugu Tech Festival (ETF) is one of the flagship projects championed by Gov. Mbah, designed to empower youths and create opportunities for the next generation in emerging technologies, particularly in robotics and other cutting-edge fields.

The commissioner reiterated that the governor’s forward-thinking approach is aimed at positioning Enugu State as a hub for innovation, setting the stage for the youths to lead the change in the evolving digital economy.

