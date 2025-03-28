Wike vows to complete ICC, road projects before Tinubu’s 2nd anniversary

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to completing key infrastructure projects, including the International Conference Center (ICC), before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration marks its second anniversary.

During an inspection tour of the ICC and road projects in Gishiri-Katampe and Jahi Districts, Wike emphasized the importance of maintenance culture. He expressed gratitude for the President’s support in driving infrastructure development across the capital city and assured that the projects would be completed without any hindrances.

Wike was satisfied with the progress made on various road projects, including those connecting to Judge’s Quarters and those undertaken by the China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC).

He noted that the companies in Gishiri have been cooperative, and necessary demolitions have been carried out to facilitate road construction.

“I have never been disappointed in my life, and I don’t see failure. I welcome challenges, and I believe that’s what we are here for is to tackle and overcome them. So, for now, we don’t foresee any obstacles.

“We are here at this interchange. This is called Gishiri. Behind us, you go to Maitama. The companies in Gishiri have been cooperative, and the necessary demolitions have been carried out to facilitate the road construction being handled by Gilmore,” Wike said.

Regarding budget and funding, Wike stated that the 2025 budget had been approved by the FCT Executive Committee and submitted to the National Assembly. He anticipated challenges in funding once the 2025 budget is passed.

“As of yesterday, I sent our 2025 budget. Mr. President is expected to transmit it today or tomorrow. The 2024 budget will expire in June, and the funds allocated for ongoing projects are still being utilized. However, we anticipate challenges in funding once the 2025 budget is passed,” he explained.

The Minister stressed the importance of maintaining public infrastructure, citing the ICC as a key example. He announced plans to enter a maintenance contract to ensure the ICC facility remains in optimal condition. Wike emphasized the need for an international-standard conference center in Nigeria, acknowledging past challenges in managing public assets.

“One problem we have in our society is a lack of maintenance culture, which is very bad. This time, we are going to have a maintenance contract. Those who rent the facility will generate revenue, which will be used to sustain the company responsible for its upkeep.

“Instead of rushing to build a second conference center, let us first ensure that the one we have is well-maintained,” Wike said

Wike also noted that additional work would commence under CGC’s supervision, alongside other projects. He assured that all these roads would be inaugurated in the coming year.

With the ongoing ICC and road projects nearing completion, residents anticipate enhanced economic activities, improved urban mobility, and significant transformation in Abuja’s road network and public facilities. The projects are expected to be commissioned in May-June 2025.

