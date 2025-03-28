27.5 C
War against indecency: Enugu orders immediate take-down of all offensive artworks on roadside

by Peter Anayo0114

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

 

 

Piqued by what it considers an eyesore and an offensive display of worldliness,  Enugu State Government has ordered the immediate takedown or removal of all indecent and obscene artworks on display on roads in the state.

 

Being viewed as detrimental to public morals and a contravention of the Child’s Rights Law of Enugu State, the government vowed that offenders would be made to face the law henceforth.

 

Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, handed down the warning on Friday.

 

The terse statement reads, “You are, by this, ordered to take down, without delay, all indecent and obscene artworks and pictures on display on Enugu roads.

 

“You are also warned to henceforth, cease the exhibition of indecent and obscene artworks and pictures on Enugu roads.

 

“Those indecent and obscene artworks and pictures are detrimental to public morals and decency. They also offend the provisions of the Child’s Rights Law of Enugu State, 2016.

 

“Any of such pictures or artworks found on display at your stand will warrant your

immediate arrest, prosecution and possible forfeiture of such works of art.

 

“Consider this letter as the first and final warning on this issue,” the statement warned.

 

