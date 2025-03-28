Tinubu extends condolences to Florence Ajimobi on the passing of daughter Bisola Kola-Daisi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, on the passing of her beloved daughter, Mrs. Bisola Kola-Daisi.

In a poignant conversation with the bereaved mother on Thursday, President Tinubu conveyed his deep sympathy to the family during this time of profound loss, acknowledging the unexpected and heart-wrenching departure of a cherished daughter, devoted wife, and mother of three.

President Tinubu also extended his prayers and support to Mrs. Kola-Daisi’s husband, family, friends, and associates, remembering her as warm-hearted, industrious, and charitable.

He highlighted the enduring impact of Mrs Kola-Daisi’s contributions as a successful businesswoman and a trusted public servant in an advisory capacity, whose wise counsel in budgeting and finance was invaluable.

President Tinubu prayed for Almighty God’s grace to receive her soul and provide comfort and strength to her survivors.