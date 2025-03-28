South East Senate Caucus asks Tinubu to immortalize Prof Humphrey Nwosu

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Barely 24 hours before the burial of former chairman, National Electoral Commission (NEC),Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, Senators from the South East geopolitical zone have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immortalize him.

This is even as motion for immortalization of the foremost INEC chairman created rowdy session at the floor of Senate on Thursday.

The South East senators had walked out of the chamber in protest for the failure of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s key prayers to scale through at the plenary.

Abaribe in his motion which was supported by all senators from the South-east, as well as senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro, Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta ) and Sen. Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) among others, had

urged the Senate to immortalise the late Nwosu by naming the INEC after him and to posthumously honour him with a national award.

“Extend official condolences to his family in recognition of their sacrifice in supporting his work for a better Nigeria”.

“Mr President, I propose that we observe a minute of silence in honour of Prof. Nwosu, given that his burial is tomorrow (Friday)”.

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, put the prayers to a voice vote but was greeted with a resounding ‘Nay’ by some of the senators.

The only prayer that was observed was a minute’s silence for the deceased Nwosu.

Earlier, in the motion, Abaribe had acknowledged that the late Prof. Nwosu was the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) from 1989 to 1999.

“He was responsible for supervising the 1993 presidential election.

“We recognise that his courageous defense of the democratic electoral process during the 1993 elections led to the famous June 12 event, which ultimately confirmed MKO Abiola as the winner.

“His unwavering commitment to electoral integrity played a key role in establishing June 12 as Nigeria’s official Democracy Day.

“Additionally, we note that Nwosu laid a strong foundation for the present-day Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Sadly, he passed away on Oct. 20, 2024, at the age of 83 and will be buried tomorrow (Friday) in his hometown in Anambra”.

In seconding the motion, Senator Victor Umeh representing Anambra Central said,” when a man lives this world and makes an impact and when he departs, his departure should be marked ….

“Prof Humphrey Nwosu is not an ordinary person in Nigeria. As the motion in capsulated, he was the chairman of National Electoral Commission (NEC) and for five years under the military regime of President Badamosi Ibrahim Babangida.

“He midwife the return of democracy to Nigeria through that period and when he was appointed he started with putting in place democratic structure with the promise made by Babangida that he will exit by August 1993.

” He set out to conduct all the elections ranging from House of Assembly, governorship, National Assembly elections successfully using his designed option A4 which made it possible for people to line behind others and those elections he conducted besides June 12 election.”

Continuing Umeh said,”There were no litigations after the declaration of almost all the results. So, the country enjoyed his stewardship. Then came the presidential election.

“He prepared for the presidential election and the date was fixed for June 12, 1993, and that would have been his greatest service to this nation if he had conducted the presidential election and declared the results. He was on it until June 12, and he was summoned by the then military head of state and asked to halt the conduct of the election the next day .”

He asked the Senate to immortalize Prof Humphrey Nwosu for laying the foundation of democracy.

In his contribution,Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) said: “The election that was conducted on June 12, Nigerians were really in pain because nobody was able to quote where Prof. Nwosu announced the results.

“We cannot distort history in this unit. We must be seen to have sentiments that reflect the average feeling of the average Nigerian.

“Prof. Nwosu, when it mattered most, his courage failed him”.

Sen. Osita Ngwu defended Nwosu, stating that he operated under military constraints and had no choice but to halt the announcement of election results. “There was no way he would have announced the results with a gun to his head. That doesn’t change the fact that some of us see him as a hero,” he argued.

Sen. Cyril Fasuyi argued that history rewards results, not efforts. “As long as he did not announce the result, whether under duress or not, I am against naming INEC headquarters after him,” he submitted.

Sen. Solomon Olamilekan (APC, ogun west) said, This is one issue I have tried as much as possible to avoid. It reminds me of a very sad memory. And I’m speaking not along party line or ethnic or whatsoever

“As a result of the action and inaction that Professor Humphrey Nwosu, I lost my immediate junior brother. He died right behind me for him refusing to carry out his duty as INEC chairman.

“Many of my colleagues have stood up here and said he conducted the free and fairest election. There are three different meanings and three different expectations that we should look at – conducting election, releasing result, and announcing result. you and I know, releasing result is not the same thing as announcing results. It failed at a critical moment.

“Till date, we celebrate the Abiola or those people who have contributed to the success of each one because they lived their life, they put their life on the line.

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, with due respect to him, does not deserve to be immortalised as one of the very few Nigerians who have done the right thing.”

Sen. Osita Izunaso (APC-Imo) said: “Mr President, it is important that we will not sit here to distort history. We are legislators, and we are representing the people.

“Get a cross section of Nigerians and ask them what they think about Prof. Nwosu, they will tell you he was a hero.

“So for us to sit here now and begin to distort history is not fair for our democracy”.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, commended his colleagues on the manner the debate was conducted

“You did very well. You martialed out your points. You said your views. And no rancour at all. And this is how debate should be in an August institution like the Senate.

“I subscribe to all these. I have my view. But I try not to be partial. I believe in June 12,” he said.

Meanwhile, the South East caucus in the Senate while briefing a Senate Press Corps called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immortalize Prof Humphrey Nwosu for conducting the most credible and freest election that led to the return of democracy in the country.

According to the group Prof Nwosu deserves a posthumous honour for his courage in conducting a election that was adjusted the most credible in the history of Nigeria.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2