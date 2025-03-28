Siemens Energy Powers Saudi Arabia’s Future with $1.6 Billion Project

Siemens Energy, with Harbin Electric International wins $1.6B contract to supply key technologies for Saudi gas-fired power plants, adding 3.6GW to the grid and cutting CO2 emissions.

Siemens Energy, with Harbin Electric International, has won a $1.6 billion contract to supply key technologies for two gas-fired power plants in Saudi Arabia. These power plants, Rumah 2 and Nairyah 2, will add 3.6 gigawatts of energy to the national grid. By doing so, they will supply power to almost 1.5 million homes.

This project supports Saudi Arabia’s goal to modernise its energy sector. It also helps reduce the country’s dependence on oil for power generation. Siemens Energy will also maintain the plants for 25 years, ensuring long-term efficiency.

Strengthening Saudia Arabia’s Manufacturing & Expertise

A key part of this project is local manufacturing. Siemens Energy will make important parts for the power plants at its Dammam Hub, which is expanding to increase production capacity. This expansion helps Saudi Arabia reach its goal of a self-sufficient energy sector. It also builds technical expertise in the country.

By increasing local manufacturing, Siemens Energy creates jobs and develops skills. This supports technological progress in the region. The Dammam Hub’s growth also helps the Kingdom produce high-quality energy infrastructure.

Cutting Emissions and Supporting Sustainability Goals

Rumah 2 and Nairyah 2 will be among the world’s largest combined-cycle power plants. They will replace old oil-fired stations. This switch will cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 60%. These plants will also support advanced carbon capture and storage technologies. This supports Saudi Arabia’s plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2060. By doing so, the projects are reinforcing the nation’s commitment to a cleaner energy future.

Advanced Power Generation Technology

Siemens Energy will include innovative technology in these Saudi Arabian power plants, including:

6 SGT6-9000HL gas turbines 4 SST6-5000 steam turbines 8 SGen6-3000W generators 2 SGen6-2000P generators Essential auxiliary equipment

Each site will generate approximately 1.8 gigawatts of electricity, ensuring a reliable power supply to support Saudi Arabia’s growing energy demands.

Strengthening Siemens Energy’s Presence in Saudi Arabia

Siemens Energy is expanding its role in Saudi Arabia’s energy sector. The company has already had a major impact on the country’s Independent Power Producer (IPP) market. Key examples are projects like Taiba 2 and Qassim 2, which have added 4 gigawatts of electricity. These projects help meet the Kingdom’s rising energy demand.

Siemens Energy delivers efficient power solutions to modernise the country’s infrastructure. It focuses on local production to boost the economy with sustainability remaining a key priority for long-term energy security.

Timeline for Completion

The Rumah 2 and Nairyah 2 plants will begin operations in simple cycle mode by 2027. They will transition to full combined-cycle functionality the following year, increasing efficiency and sustainability.

Driving Saudi Arabia’s Energy Future

This project is a big step toward a greener and more efficient energy sector in Saudi Arabia. Siemens Energy helps by cutting emissions, boosting local production, and using advanced technology. So, the company plays a key role in shaping the country’s energy future. As Saudi Arabia moves toward Saudi Vision 2030 and its 2060 net-zero target, projects like these will help keep power cleaner and more reliable for future generations.