Rangers lose 0-1 to visiting Plateau United

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The reigning NPFL champions, Rangers International FC was denied all points at stake in a rearranged match day 31, NPFL 2024/2025 fixture as visiting Plateau United FC annexed all points at stake courtesy of substitute, Kalu Samuel’ 72nd minute strike against the run of play.

The home side started the encounter on a high with the twin strike force of Kingsley Maduforo and Chiedozie Okorie taking the battle to the third half of their opponents but goalkeeper, Amah John, stood out between the strikes for the ‘Peace Boys’ with splendid saves to stop all that was thrown at his post.

Kingsley Maduforo, Chiedozie Okorie, and Isaac Saviour had chances on the 18, 21, and 30 minutes to shoot the ‘Flying Antelopes’ into the lead but missed due largely to the exploits of John Amah.

When both sides returned from the locker room with scores even, the home side continued from where they left in the first stanza and just five minutes after the re-start, Amah was at it again to beat out a well drilled shot from Maduforo Kingsley.

With the visitors defending with everything they had, Rangers carved out two more opportunities on 63 and 70 minutes as Saviour’ long range shot missed target by a few inches while Uwumiro watched in awe as his well placed header was easily gathered by the goalkeeper of Plateau United.

Two minutes later, with more players pouring forward to seek for the opening goal, gaps were left behind which the visitors exploited with a fast counter-attack that saw substitute, Sabbath Mancha skip past his marker to deliver an inch perfect cross for Samuel Kalu to score.

Efforts by the home side to salvage the situation with the introduction of FIFA World Cup star, Okechukwu Uchebo, failed to yield the needed dividends no thanks to the goalkeeper, Amah John, who made himself big in almost five situations to hand the reigning league champions its fourth home defeat of the current season.

In his post-match chat, coach Fidelis Ilechukwu said, “This was one of our best games in terms of play but in terms of converting chances, it was one of our worst. That is what makes football what it is but we won’t give up and we congratulate Plateau United for the win. We go back home to re-strategize and prepare for the coming matches.”

On his part, captain of the Enugu side, Chinemerem Ugwueze, said at the post match chat, “Surely, not the result we expected as we had plans to get a win but that is football for you. We had the chances but just failed to hit the right target. We will have to work harder for our remaining matches to ensure we end the season on a high.”

Rangers maintain its stay on the 5th spot on the log with 45 points from 31 matches and will start preparations for the President Federation Cup 2025, round of 32 fixture against Heartland FC slated for the Awka City Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 before travelling to the ancient Benin kingdom for a match day 32, NPFL 2024/2025 encounter with Bendel Insurance FC at the weekend.

