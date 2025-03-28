Ramadan: Wike distributes 10,000 bags of rice to Muslim Community for Ramadan

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has distributed 10,000 bags of rice to the Muslim community in the FCT in celebration of Ramadan

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi, the Minister emphasized the importance of Ramadan, a period marked by fasting, prayer, and alms giving.

He encouraged corporate bodies and non-governmental organizations to support religious organizations during this time.

“We are here for a purpose. Any time you have an opportunity to give, it is an opportunity to be very, very grateful to God Almighty”.

“Ramadan is a very unique time and season in the life of our Muslim brothers. It’s a period and a season that has deep religious implications. This season is marked by fasting, prayer and alms giving. And in that wise, the Honorable Minister has considered it important, that aspect of the Ramadan season that goes with alms giving.”

Wike instructed that the distributed items be given to those in need, particularly the less privileged and vulnerable members of society. He also urged religious leaders and associations to ensure fair distribution of the items.

“I want to urge our religious leaders, associations, please, as these items are made available to you, do well to ensure that they are well distributed. It’s a time we need to identify with the needy in our society, the less privileged in our society, those who truly need some form of assistance. 10,000 bags of rice will definitely go a long way to reach out to most of us in this season”.

“As we distribute these items today, we urge you, please, try as much as possible to identify our brothers and our sisters and young ones amongst you that truly are in need and ensure that they participate, they partake in this gift that the Honorable Minister has so willingly provided on behalf of the FCT administration”.

In his welcome address, the Director of Protocol, Adamu, noted that the FCT administration has a long-standing tradition of catering to the welfare of residents during festive periods like Ramadan, Salah, and Christmas.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chief Imam of the FCT Minister’s residents, Imam Lawal Mustapha, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his kindness and thoughtfulness. He prayed for God’s protection and guidance for the Minister and the government.

“Obviously, this kind gesture that has been demonstrated in our presence by distributing these foodstuffs to us as the citizenry of this country, and Abuja in particular, we are thanking Mr. Minister that he has done well”.

“In our religion, our God has given us the order that that the kindness deserves kindness. Obviously, in our own stand here, what we do and what we say is just to include Mr. Minister with the deep prayers of concern and the respect that he has done well to us and we are very, very happy”.

This is one of the things that the leaders should have done wherever they are, to have leniency, to have kindness, to have understanding between them and their own subjects, to distribute things that are needed in society.

“So this, he has done and we are so happy and we are registering our distant prayers to him. May God provide him with protection and may God help him and progress him in all his endeavors wherever he may find himself. We’re so happy and indeed, we are in full exuberance.

May God protect and help him and may God support him in anywhere he may find himself. Mr. Minister, we are happy in a serious manner and we hope that God will make you, give you success and counseling in anywhere that you may find yourself”, he prayed.

Additionally, the Principal of the School for the Deaf, AbdulRazzaq Surajo, commended the Minister’s supportive role, especially in educational institutions.

He described the Minister’s actions as a demonstration of fatherly love and expressed hope that the government would continue to provide direction for the development of the FCT and Nigeria.

“The recent total renovation, I was one of the beneficiaries. Our school was renovated completely. They did not forget, God will not forget the Honorable Minister and the people that are working with him and our overall President.”

By this kind gesture during Ramadan, this is a blessing time, this is a month of bonus. People will be very happy when we are crying out loud that things are costly.”

The Minister is turning things around in Abuja and touching lives. God will be with him, give him good health, long life, and prosperity. And this government will continue to give them a sense of direction to move FCT and Nigeria to a greater height”, he said.

