Queen Genevieve Wining set for grand Birthday Celebration in an All-White Affair

Celebrating life is always a special occasion, and for Queen Genevieve Wining, the Queen of the UKA/Diamond Castle Royal Palace, this year’s birthday promises to be a spectacular event. Known for her elegance and grace, Queen Genevieve is set to mark her special day with a grand all-white affair, bringing together friends, family, and well-wishers for a night of celebration.

The highly anticipated event, which will follow a strictly all-white dress code, is expected to be a glamorous and memorable occasion. As someone who values gratitude and reflection, Queen Genevieve Wining has expressed her excitement and appreciation for another year of life. Slated to commence on April 4th 2025, at Embassy Hotel, New Owerri Port Harcourt road, opp Ebere link.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, she shared her heartfelt thoughts:

“I am very elated that my birthday is around the corner, and I thank God for this opportunity. It isn’t my making but that of God. This is a time to celebrate the gift of life, and I look forward to sharing this moment with family, friends, and well-wishers.”

According to His Majesty, Emperor Solomon Wining reiterated in his words that ” On this occasion of her historical birthday celebration. Her Royal majesty, Queen Genevieve Wining, the queen of Atlantis Empire nation worldwide, is specially inviting all her sundry especially the Atlanteans to mark this historical events on the 4th of April 2025. All is expected to be in white apparel, he added.

Known for her refined taste and regal presence, Queen Genevieve’s birthday events have always been a symbol of class and sophistication. This year’s celebration is expected to be no different, with guests looking forward to an evening of elegance, joy, and festivity. And at the same time, Her Royal Majesty Queen Genevieve is planning to utilize Her birthday to empower as many widows and motherless babies across Nigeria.

As preparations for the event are in full swing, the upcoming celebration stands as a testament to Queen Genevieve’s appreciation for life and the importance of marking special moments in style.

