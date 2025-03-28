Minister urges youths in tech to persevere as better days lie ahead

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has urged youths in technology and innovation to persevere and believe in themselves as better days lie ahead.

Tijani gave the advice on Thursday evening in Café One, Enugu, while addressing youths undergoing tech-innovation programme under the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) of the National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Initiative.

The minister addressed the youths undergoing 3MTT programme after visiting some Enugu State Government executed tech-innovative projects, which included: the Green Smart Schools; the Command and Control Centre; International Conference Centre and Café One (Digital Café), among others.

Tijani applauded the hard work and industry of the youths under 3MTT programme in the state, while encouraging them to continue working hard to break even in their personal and team projects.

According to him, for this period we listen to you all, we are impressed with your brilliant presentations as well as your personal and team tech-innovation growth so far.

“One thing is certain, I want you to continue, persevere and belief in yourself and in a short while; the sky will be your limit as you will get all necessary support,” he said.

The minister also advised that they should look up to global renowned tech-innovative Nigerians, who are big players and currently working in tech or innovative companies and some that own their tech striving businesses.

“There is a lot has been done to reposition Nigerian youths in tech-innovation in the Renewed Hope Agenda of our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our ministry is pushing this agenda with the zeal and energy it totally requires.

“Using you people here today, we believe that thousand and millions of Nigerians especially young people within the South-East and Enugu State will be skilled on using digital platforms and become digital literacy compliant.

“So, I encourage you to keep up the good work, be focused and know that the Federal Government and your tech-innovative loving governor is interested to see you lead the 21st century digital economy,” he said.

The minister made some cash and laptops donation to some of the teams working in some tech-innovative projects, adding: “This is to encourage and keep your desires burning.”

Dr Lawrence Ezeh, the Enugu State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, lauded the Federal Government and the minister on the ongoing programme that would make impact in the lives of youths within the state.

Ezeh, who donated a laptop to one of the students with the laptop challenge, said that the Federal Government’s plans to train over one million Enugu State residents on digital skills in three years would be “a game-changer.”

Earlier, one of the students under 3MTT, Ms Ozioma Michael, said that the opportunity of the programme and connectivity she made in the ongoing programme had fired her up to develop a digital enterprise mind-set.

“Since I started the programme and up-scaled my skill in digital literacy, I now see reasons why I should be a tech-preneur in order to grow my own innovative tech brand,” Michael said.

Another student, Mr Chukwunonso Gabriel, appreciated the ministry through NITDA for giving his life a new focus and connecting him to friends that share common digital experience and goal in life.

“Within the short time I sent in the ongoing programme; I have learnt a lot and discovered that there are great opportunities in digital enterprise and engagements,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2