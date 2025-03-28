Kalu extols Newsmen for very effective reportage of House activities

31.3 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

by Peter Anayo0122

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative Hon Benjamin  Kalu has  expressed deep gratitude to journalists covering legislative proceedings and general activities in the National Assembly.

 

He says the role of the media in informing and educating the public on the fundamentals of democracy can not be overemphasized as it stands in between the success or failure of the country’s democracy.

 

The deputy speaker said during an unscheduled visit to members of the press corps at the National Assembly in Abuja while reflecting back on his past role as a spokesperson of the house of representatives.

 

He acknowledged the difficult task journalists face in making Nigerians understand the fulcrum of democracy, especially as the system is still evolving in the country.

 

Kalu further praised the role of the media in the understanding of three main pieces of legislation, which was overwhelmingly passed by both chambers despite the controversies that trailed it’s introduction in parliament.

 

The bills are the SouthEast development commission bill, the South West Development commission bill and all the other regional development commission bills which have since been assented to by the president.

 

Others are the Tax Reform Bills and the ongoing constitution review process of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

 

The deputy says the media’s persistent push has led to greater public understanding of how democracy functions and its role in advancing the nation towards the part of progress.

 

