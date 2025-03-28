Investdata Q2 master class to focus on post-earnings season strategies

The Investdata Master Class for the 2025 Q2 holds Saturday, March 29, 2025 with the theme: “Post-Earnings Season Strategies For Winning Edge In Q2 Market Oscillation.”

As usual, time tested equity traders and analysts with decades of experience in technical and fundamental analyses in the Nigerian and global markets have been lined up to offer participants topnotch advisory at the one-day virtual event which begins at 9am.

Among experts expected to do justice to various sub-themes include Mr Kebira Jimoh Aruna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at GlobalView Capital Ltd will who will take participants at the Master Class through: “Game-Changing Strategies For Identifying Overvalued & Undervalued Stocks In Any Market Cycle For Higher Returns,” while Mr Abdul-Rasheed Oshoma Momoh, Executive Director, Operations at TRW Stockbrokers Ltd speaks on the topic“Risk-Reward: Managing Tools & Proven Patterns For Profitable Trading On The NGX.

The topic: “NGX Sector Rotation With Earnings Power & Technical Tools For Profitable Investing,” will be handled by Mr Ambrose Omordion, Chief Research Officer. Investdata Consulting Ltd; with Mr Tope Ojo, Managing Partner, Tope & Tunde Estate Surveyors & Valuers, speaking on “Current Opportunities In Nigeria’s Mortgage Landscape.

According to a statement by Investdata Consulting Limited, organisers of the Master Class, it is obvious that volatility on the NGX is not ending soon. So, how would you describe the recent market action? “Topping,” “Pullbacks,”or“Volatility.”

What is important, the statement continued, “is how and what you should be doing to build your wealth in view of these changing market fundamentals and otherwise.

The strange trends and patterns emerging on the exchange are unusual for fundamentalist and dividend income investors, because the inflow of impressive corporate earnings and dividend announcements is not impacting yields positively, as expected in the new phase of the equities market,” quoting Omordion.

Continuing, he said, “this is an anomaly we have only seen once before in this decade. The last time this pattern played out was in late 2007 and early 2008, and it helped to create some of the biggest winners in stocks market history.

“In the NGX today, intelligent investors and smart traders are combining fundamental and technical analyses to beat market oscillation and manipulation in the various cycles and seasons,” he said.

Speaking further he said, that is why “we are excited to share something New and Unique in this upcoming Q2 Master Class.

The Q2 Master Class, he said will help participants discover how successful traders and investors wake up knowing how the market and trades are likely to move, just as they would learn how technical traders catch market turns and ride the waves in days or weeks

Other takeaways from the Master Class include how to boost your trading returns by following Trends and Patterns; as well as simple and effective short-term trading strategies participants can implement in just a few minutes daily; how to quickly identify the best trades and investing opportunities to win; and five stocks that will outperform inflation by doubling CPI rate in Q2, 2025; among others.

