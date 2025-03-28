FG advocates sustainable power solutions for hospitals, inaugurates national dialogue implementation committee

AKOR SYLVESTER

The Federal Government has stressed the urgent need for sustainable electricity solutions in Nigeria’s public hospitals, pointing out the rising energy costs and inadequate power supply as major challenges affecting healthcare delivery.

Minister of State for Health and social welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako who stated this while inaugurating the Implementation Committee for the National Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector, in Abuja Friday, emphasised the importance of an integrated power strategy to ensure energy sufficiency in healthcare facilities.

He said: “Hospitals across the country are grappling with massive energy deficits and escalating costs. The time for uncoordinated, haphazard energy solutions is over. We must develop smart, sustainable power alternatives to strengthen our health system and improve patient care,”.

The minister stated that, while the government has introduced a 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals and deployed solar mini-grids in select facilities, the measures have not sufficiently addressed the problem.

According to him: “The current situation requires a whole-of-government approach. We must rethink our traditional models of power generation and supply in hospitals to ensure efficiency and sustainability,”.

Salako informed that he had directed Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions to explore Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models and attract investments in alternative and renewable energy solutions.

He urged all public healthcare institutions to make the initiative a priority, noting that strategic partnerships will be crucial in bridging the power gap in the hospitals.

The minister said: “Key Objectives of the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector

“The upcoming National Dialogue, to be hosted either in Abuja or Lagos, aims to: Assess existing power policies in relation to the urgent energy needs of public hospitals; Gather field experiences on power supply challenges and identify practical solutions; Explore alternative energy sources such as solar, backup power systems, and energy-efficient technologies; Strengthen Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for sustainable electricity supply; and Develop a policy framework to guide long-term energy solutions in the health sector.

“The dialogue will bring together experts from the health and power sectors, with key decisions documented in a communiqué and a Collaborative Plan of Action for implementation.

“To ensure the dialogue’s success and the execution of its recommendations, Dr. Salako inaugurated an Implementation Committee, tasking it with:Organizing the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector; Driving the implementation of dialogue outcomes to improve hospital power supply; and Mobilizing resources and investments to facilitate energy sustainability in healthcare facilities”.

Salako commended the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, as well as the Minister of Power, development partners, and private sector stakeholders, for their commitment to the initiative.

“We must move beyond temporary fixes and work collaboratively to provide lasting energy solutions for our hospitals. A well-powered healthcare system is essential to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.”

The initiative, when actualised and sustained, would reduce huge amount of money spent on Power in healthcare facilities in the country.

