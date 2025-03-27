VINEYARD Christian Ministries Inc set for Historic 37th Anniversary Celebration with “From Glory to Glory”

The Vineyard Christian Ministries INC, Aka “The Glorious Church”, is preparing for a momentous celebration of its 37th Anniversary alongside its annual “From Glory to Glory” program. The five-day spiritual event will take place from Wednesday, April 2nd to Sunday, April 6th, 2025, at the ministry’s international headquarters located at 34/36 Osolo Way, Off International Airport Road in Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

Archbishop John Alagbala Adebayo Osa-Oni, the presiding cleric and General Overseer, revealed in an exclusive interview that this year’s celebration will feature an extraordinary gathering of anointed ministers. “We are bringing forth men that God has powerfully used throughout the years, spiritual giants including Pastor Fred Obetoh, Rev. Toyin Kehinde, Bishop Femi Soneye, Bishop Felix Ogadeji, and numerous other mighty men of God,” the Archbishop declared with great anticipation.

The conference promises to be a transformative experience, with Archbishop John Alagbala Adebayo Osa-Oni emphasizing that attendees should expect “Raw manifestations of God through miracles, prophetic words, and anointed praise.” He further explained that while celebrating the ministry’s anniversary remains central, the event primarily serves as a special thanksgiving to God for His faithfulness throughout these 37 years and it’s a journey of His Grace. Reiterating that Thursday, 3rd of April is billed as the date of the Anniversary as a remembrance where the ministry was given birth to, so 3rd April will be Grace as a celebrated day of the Anniversary.

The meticulously planned program includes a Thanksgiving Service on Wednesday to commemorate God’s faithfulness, followed by a Miracles and Deliverance Night on Thursday for supernatural healings and breakthroughs. Friday will feature a Prophetic Impartation Service for destiny-changing prophecies, while Saturday is dedicated to a Praise Extravaganza with top gospel ministers. The week will culminate with a Grand Finale Service on Sunday, marking the conclusion of this spiritual journey.

Since its establishment in 1988, VINEYARD Christian Ministries Inc has grown from humble beginnings to become a multinational ministry with branches across Nigeria and several African nations. Under Archbishop John Alagbala Adebayo Osa-Oni’s visionary leadership, the ministry has significantly impacted communities through various initiatives, including free skill acquisition centers, educational scholarship programs, medical outreach services, and prison ministry efforts.

As anticipation builds for this landmark event, church members and well-wishers nationwide have taken to social media to share testimonies of the ministry’s impact, using the hashtag #GloriousChurchAt37.

The church administration has made comprehensive preparations to accommodate the expected large turnout, including overflow facilities and special arrangements for out-of-town visitors, with security and traffic management plans in place to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

“This Anniversary represents more than a celebration – it’s a divine appointment that will redefine destinies,” Archbishop Osa-Oni affirmed, extending an open invitation to all seeking spiritual transformation. “Come expecting, for God is prepared to do something extraordinary.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2